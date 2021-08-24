The Conway City Council will discuss a resolution Tuesday evening that would give the mayor permission to enter a real estate contract with the city to put Conway’s future aquatic center on a property located at 450 Corporate Drive.
The resolution states that the building on this property is adjacent to other city-owned properties and will create “cost savings” for the aquatic and parks and recreation facilities.
The council will also discuss a resolution giving permission to the mayor to relocate the current city of Conway District Court building that the city has “outgrown” to a new location at 1203 N. Museum Road. The resolution says that the property will cost $1,485,000 and will include a masonry construction commercial building on 2.053 Acres as well as 9,101 square feet and 145 paved parking spaces.
The Conway City Council will also discuss:
• A resolution to approve the bid for construction of the airport maintenance hangar.
• A resolution setting a public hearing to discuss the closing of a portion of a utility easement in the crossing at Audubon Subdivision.
• A request to approve the nomination of Adam Bell for the Conway Planning Commission.
• Consideration to approve the impact fee credit agreement for Conrad Court Subdivision.
• An ordinance requesting to annex property located at 21 Mill Pond Road to be zoned A-1.
• An ordinance requesting to rezone property located at 640 & 680 Hogan Lane from O-2 to C-2.
• Consideration to approve the request for conditional use permit to allow a storage facility in the C-2 zoning district for property located at 640 & 680 Hogan Lane.
• An ordinance to amend the Conway Zoning Code concerning Short Term Rentals for Transient Occupation.
• A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an independent contractor agreement for the watering of the hanging flowers throughout downtown Conway.
• An ordinance to appropriate funds and approve the bid for construction of Stone Dam Creek Trail from Mimosa to Donaghey Avenue for Parks and Recreation.
• A resolution to approve the bid for construction of an additional pavilion at Fifth Avenue Park.
• An ordinance to appropriate funds for fire safety promotional products for the Fire Department.
• Consideration to approve the disposal of seized assets for the Police Department.
• An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Police Department.
To view the agenda in full, go to conwayarkansas.gov. To watch the meeting, go to the city’s Facebook page at Conway, Arkansas City of Colleges.
The committee meeting to discuss the aquatic center location will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
