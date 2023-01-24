The Conway City Council is set to discuss approving the Fatburger located at 2205 Dave Ward Drive to apply for a private club permit at its regular meeting Tuesday.

If approved, Fatburger would be allowed to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. It is not an authorization to operate a private club within Conway until the application is approved by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

