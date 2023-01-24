The Conway City Council is set to discuss approving the Fatburger located at 2205 Dave Ward Drive to apply for a private club permit at its regular meeting Tuesday.
If approved, Fatburger would be allowed to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. It is not an authorization to operate a private club within Conway until the application is approved by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Aldermen will also discuss approving transportation service contract for Independent Living Services, the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County and the Faulkner County Council on Aging to provide transportation services within Conway for the year 2023.
If approved, Independent Living Services, for a fee of $30,000, will provide transportation services for Conway residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Transportation services with Independent Living Services would include employment transportation and more.
The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, for a fee of $80,000, would provide transportation services for participants of the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County. Its services would include after school and summer transportation.
The Faulkner County Council on Aging, for a fee of $92,000, would provide transportation services for participants of the senior citizens program. Its transportation services would include employment, medical, educational and recreational transportation as well as transportation for personal needs such as shopping, bill paying and prescriptions and more.
The contract for all three organizations, if approved, would end at the end of 2023.
The city council will also discuss the approved of nominations for different boards including three nominations for the Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board, two nominations for the Historic District Commission and one nomination for the Planning Commission and the Public Art Advisory Committee.
The city council will also discuss:
A resolution for Conway to certify local government endorsement of the United Parcel Service, Inc. to participate in the Tax Back Program.
A conditional-use request to allow a Transmission Tower in the C-3 zoning district for property located at 1305 S Harkrider Street.
A resolution adopting an amended master street and trails plan for Conway titled the Conway Master Transportation Plan.
A resolution approving the rental slip agreement and associated fees for Lake Beaverfork for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
An ordinance waiving the competitive bid process to allow for the Conway Police Department to enter into an agreement for the purchase of virtual reality training program equipment from Axon.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
