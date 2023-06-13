The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday and consider resolution to sell the property that currently holds Fire Station Three at 875 Enterprise Avenue, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
If aldermen approve the property sale, the old Fire Station Three will close within 30-45 days from the signed agreement and be replaced by a new station located on Harkrider Street. The new fire station is expected to be finished later this year, agenda documents read.
An appraisal report the city received from Arkansas Appraisal Associates estimated the value of the property at $300,000.
Aldermen will also discuss an ordinance that would reclassify a deputy court clerk position within the District Court Department to a district court accountant position. If approved, the position change would increase the salary from $34,651 to $39,309.
“District Court Department has determined that it can more effectively and efficiently manage City property and resources through the reclassification,” agenda documents read.
The ordinance would also adjust the salary for one chief deputy court clerk position within the department. If approved, the position’s salary would increase to $42,419.
Aldermen will also discuss a resolution to set a public hearing for a proposed electric rate adjustment for Conway Corporation. The public hearing is required by law and if approved, will be held on July 11, following that night’s city council meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 1111 Main Street.
City Council will also discuss:
An ordinance appropriating funds and approving the lowest bid for the stormwater retention pond project for the Transportation Department.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County tax collector to place a lien on 6 Sycamore Dr. for expenses incurred by the city.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 7 Azalea Loop for expenses incurred by the city.
Considerations to approve vehicle and equipment disposal for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the CPD.
A resolution to approve the purchase of vehicles for the Permits and Inspection Department.
