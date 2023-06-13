The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday and consider resolution to sell the property that currently holds Fire Station Three at 875 Enterprise Avenue, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

If aldermen approve the property sale, the old Fire Station Three will close within 30-45 days from the signed agreement and be replaced by a new station located on Harkrider Street. The new fire station is expected to be finished later this year, agenda documents read.

