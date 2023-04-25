The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting where aldermen will discuss accepting wastewater for the Preston area outside of Conway.
The ordinance council members are considering would allow for Conway Corporation to treat wastewater from the Preston area of Faulkner County and follows a previously adopted ordinance from 2019 which allows for Conway Corporation to serve wastewater outside of the city with approval from Mayor Bart Castleberry and the city council.
“The City and the Corporation have determined that it is necessary to preserve the ecology of Lake Conway by regionally treating wastewater and diverting it from Lake Conway,” the ordinance read, per agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The ordinance also sets new rates for the wastewater in this area. Under this ordinance, all residential or commercial users will be charged $18.79 monthly for the purpose of providing for the operation, maintenance and replacement of the system.
The volumetric monthly charge for all use would be $8.08 per thousand gallons and a minimum volumetric charge for 1,000 would be used to calculate the minimum monthly invoice. This would bring a total minimum of $26.87.
These rates will be effective starting in 2025 or after a 30 days notice when the system improvements are finished.
The Preston area previously received American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Arkansas Natural Resources Department and the Faulkner County Quorum Court to pay for the necessary improvements for the system.
Aldermen will also discuss a resolution to authorize Mayor Castleberry to enter into an independent contractor agreement for landscape and maintenance for the watering of the hanging flowers located throughout Downtown Conway.
The Conway Physical Plant maintains the hanging flowers in Downtown Conway by watering them five days a week. This resolution would have the city enter into an agreement with William Canady, a retired employee of the plant.
If approved, Canady will maintain and water the hanging flowers throughout Downtown Conway and will be compensated for it from the Public Works budget.
City council will also discuss:
A consideration to approve three nominations for the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission.
A consideration to approve a warranty deed transfer for Oak Grove Cemetery for nearly two acres located at the former Conway Airport.
A consideration to approve a conditional use permit to allow two duplexes in the C-2 zoning for property located on Bowie Street.
An ordinance to rezone Bell Valley Phase Five located on the east side of South German Lane south of the intersection of Favre Lane and South German Lane from R-1 to Planned Unit Development.
A resolution to approve C&C Manufacturing to purchase a landfill compactor for the Department of Sanitation.
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department.
An ordinance approving an amendment to the employee handbook for the Conway IT Department.
A consideration to approve salary changes within the Department of Sanitation and the Conway Transportation Department.
Resolutions and considerations to approve asset removal and disposal of inventory for both the Conway Police Department and the Information Technology Department.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
