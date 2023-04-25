The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting where aldermen will discuss accepting wastewater for the Preston area outside of Conway.

The ordinance council members are considering would allow for Conway Corporation to treat wastewater from the Preston area of Faulkner County and follows a previously adopted ordinance from 2019 which allows for Conway Corporation to serve wastewater outside of the city with approval from Mayor Bart Castleberry and the city council.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.