The Conway City Council is set to discuss a few resolutions related to the Westrock Beverage Company at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

One is a resolution for the city to express the willingness to apply for Economic Development Administration funds for offsite water improvements in order to facilitate the development of the South Conway Industrial Site, the location where the Westrock Beverage Company is set to be developed.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.