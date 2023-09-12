The Conway City Council is set to discuss a few resolutions related to the Westrock Beverage Company at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
One is a resolution for the city to express the willingness to apply for Economic Development Administration funds for offsite water improvements in order to facilitate the development of the South Conway Industrial Site, the location where the Westrock Beverage Company is set to be developed.
These funds from the Economic Development Administration assist with public works projects in communities that have experienced economic distress. The city of Conway, for example, has lost more than 625 manufacturing jobs since the closure of Kimberly-Clark and other facilities over the past four years.
Westrock Beverage Company said that it will invest $370 million in construction of manufacturing and distribution facilities, which will eventually create 700 jobs that will “more than replace” the recently lost manufacturing jobs over the past four years, according to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin.
Along with the Westrock Beverage Company, the city said that other manufacturing and industrial companies have expressed interest in development facilities in the city. Because of this, the city said that substantial expensive upgrades of electricity, water and sewer will be required to accommodate these companies.
The funds from the Economic Development Administration will allow for a full investment to these facilities to be made without overburdening customers of Conway Corp, which operates utilities for the city of Conway and will provide matching funds for the grant, with the cost of major upgrades to the system.
If this resolution is approved on Tuesday, the city will partner with Conway Corp in drafting an application for the Economic Development Administration Public Works/Economic Adjustment Assistance funds.
Two other resolutions related to the company is for the city of Conway to express the intent to issue bonds to assist in the financing and refinancing the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, construction and equipping of an industrial facility for the Westrock Beverage Company.
Westrock Beverage Company is said to be “the largest coffee roasting and ready-to-drink packaging facility in the United States,” a story that previously ran in the Log Cabin Democrat read.
Alderman will also discuss a couple of conditional-use permits previously approved at the August planning commission meeting.
One item is a consideration to approve a conditional-use permit for Braum’s location with a drive-thru for property located at 2505 & 2515 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road.
This is the same location Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway but was denied by the city council in January due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, which Braum’s is not.
According to the conditional-use permit, Braum’s operating hours will be limited to 5 a.m. to midnight; however, a representative for the property said at the planning commission meeting that the location won’t be open that late nor that early.
The new Conway location would be a dine-in quick service restaurant with a drive-thru service. It would also have a fresh market and grocery component to it.
The fresh market would make up 34 percent of the building’s area and include a variety of products that are mostly provided by Braum’s Dairy Farms in Oklahoma that are delivered to the location within 36 hours. The produce sold in these mini grocery stores features the chain’s own brand of bread, baked goods and dairy products.
This would be one of the first Braum’s Ice Cream locations in central Arkansas. All of the current locations in the state are in the northwest region in cities such as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.
Another conditional-use permit that will be discussed on Tuesday is for the Conway Ministry Center to allow for a shelter for the homeless on property located at 134 Harkrider St.
The proposed location is currently a Continental Motel, and the Conway Ministry Center is looking to turn the old motel into a homeless shelter. However, the current C-3 zoning does not allow for it without a conditional-use permit.
If approved, the center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week due to the care needed by some residents.
Both conditional-use permits were approved by an unanimous vote to be forwarded to the city council with a recommendation for approval at the August planning commission meeting.
Aldermen will also discuss an ordinance appropriating funds from the Arkansas Community Foundation to the city of Conway in order to fund shelters during emergency situations.
The Don Owen Sports Complex and McGee Center are used by the city as facilities that can be utilized for overnight stays as needed during emergency and disaster situations.
However, these facilities are not currently equipped with cots or bedding to assist in immediate emergencies that may not have been declared a state of emergency, such as the historical power outage that occurred during the record-breaking storms in June.
This ordinance that will be discussed at the Tuesday meeting would appropriate $3,000 in funds that the city has received from the Arkansas Community Foundation to assist with shelter bedding.
Other agenda items set to be discussed on Tuesday include:
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on various properties for expenses incurred by the city.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds received from Progressive Insurance for the Conway Airport.
An ordinance amending the recommendations for the operations of boards and commissions.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an impact fee agreement for Centerstone Lot 8 and Moix Meadows Lot 8.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an impact fee agreement for Lands End Subdivision Phase II.
A consideration to approve a major modification to the Sherman Heights PUD to allow a childcare facility use at 575 Club Lane.
Six different ordinance to rezone a variety of properties in the city.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds received from Walmart to the Conway Fire Department.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds for the Conway Fire Department.
A consideration to approve the retirement benefits payments as related to a retired employee.
