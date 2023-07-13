The Conway City Council heard an appeal regarding the denial by the Planning Commission for the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.
At the June Planning Commission Meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny a request to rezone property located east of Padgett Road at the intersection of Spencer Lake Drive, south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, from agricultural to Planned Unit Development.
The PUD would’ve been about 11.6 acres that would include a 63-lot single-family subdivision with reduced lot sizes. The proposed PUD would’ve featured a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and include views of Spencer Lake.
The goal of the PUD, according to Pennington Companies, the applicant for the subdivision, is to bring affordable housing to the west Conway area, which currently doesn’t have any.
Two public information meetings were held in April and May for the PUD and from these meetings, the applicant made several revisions of the original plan in order to address destiny, safety, traffic, drainage and parking concerns from the public as well as concerns over detention pond safety.
At the June Planning Commission meeting, while city staff did recommend approval of the subdivision, stating that the rezoning would provide a compatible use of the property and would not likely harm any adjacent property, the seven commissioners who voted against the PUD stated that the subdivision wasn’t a proper fit for the area and that it would change the “aesthetic” of the area in a negative way.
Another reason the Planning Commission denied the rezoning request was because of the overwhelming backlash against the project from people who live in the surrounding area.
“In my time on the Planning Commission, if you take all of the emails combined for any other thing we have been asked to consider, it does not overcome the number of emails that we’ve received of the number of people that are not for this,” Planning Commission Chairman Rebekah Fincher said at the June Planning Commission Meeting.
Pennington Companies and the company’s attorney, Landon Sanders, then filed a request to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision with the city council stating that the Planning Commission “relied upon factors that are inappropriate for zoning decisions.”
At the city council meeting Tuesday, multiple Conway residents continued to voice their concerns against the PUD. Of those, several discussed their concerns related to the density of the area in relation to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School.
One resident, who has three grandkids who attend the school, said that he is worried about how the increased traffic that the PUD could cause would affect his grandkids’ safety when walking to and from school.
Sanders responded to that concern saying that the walking path to the school was created specifically to address those safety issues.
Other residents at the Tuesday meeting voiced concerns related to Spencer Lake and how the PUD could cause more litter, trash and silk to be deposited into the lake.
Alderman Cindy Webb spoke out against the PUD, saying that she has been getting phone calls about it since March and has only received one phone call speaking in favor of the development. She said she feels the city is wasting time and money talking about it.
“We are here to serve the tax-paying citizens of Conway, not the developers of Conway,” she said.
While she was still against the PUD, alderman Shelia Isby played devil’s advocate to that statement.
“Typically, the years I’ve been on the council, which are 25 now, when there is a development, what you hear very loudly are the people that are against it, “ she said Tuesday. “That’s just a known fact. A lot of the people who are in support don’t come out. Those are also our voting constituents.”
Alderman Andy Hawkins was in favor of the PUD, saying that something would eventually go into this development and that it would be better for traffic to have it be residential homes than business or offices.
“This makes perfect sense to me because it’s single family, residential and right next to a school,” he said. “Kids are not going to have to cross the street. Some things are going to happen here, why don’t we take control of it as a PUD?”
Alderman Anne Tucker voiced concerns about the potential for the 63 lots for the PUD becoming only rental properties.
“I can’t help but feel like this is going to be rental property,” she said. “This is not going to be small family, fine homes. That’s just my gut, so I can’t support it right now.”
Alderman Theodore Jones Jr. was also against the PUD, saying that he believes the council should respect the Planning Commission’s decision and to not “undermine” their vote.
Ultimately, the city council voted 7-1 to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the request for the Ivy Ridge PUD. This vote was met with applause from those in attendance on Tuesday.
Aldermen also discussed an ordinance appropriating funds for the Lake Conway Master Plan Development.
Last month, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced plans to begin renovations of the Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir which would include replacing the lake’s aging spillway. It will be the largest lake renovation project in the agency’s 108-year history.
According to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Conway would like to engage the Ecological Design Group to design and plan services for Lake Conway which would include shoreline development that would align with the scheduled Lake Conway improvements to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for the city.
These outdoor opportunities would include a park and would encourage kayaking and paddling boarding as well as additional fishing access for Conway residents, according to Brad Lacy, president and CEO of Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
The master plan would also include connecting the trail system to the proposed Connect Conway greenway plan and $45,000 would be approbated for the project as a whole.
The ordinance was approved by an unanimous vote.
Aldermen will also approved:
An ordinance appropriating funds for the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2023.
An ordinance approving the revision of NET Metering rules for Conway Corporation.
An ordinance appropriating funds for Cybersecurity tools and services for the IT Department.
An ordinance approving the reclassification of a position and personnel change within the District Court.
A consideration to approve entering an agreement for School Resource Officers with Conway Public Schools.
A resolution to allow entering into an agreement with AT&T for 911 upgrades for the Conway Police Department.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on multiple locations for expenses incurred by the City.
An ordinance appropriating funds received from Gov Deals for the Conway Airport.
A resolution approving the request to apply for the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program for Salem Road Bridge Project for the Transportation Department.
A resolution approving the use of Federal-aid Highway Infrastructure Program funding for the College Avenue Bridge Project for the Transportation Department.
A consideration to approve an Impact Fee Credit agreement for Lands’ End Subdivision.
An ordinance to rezone property located at 1700 South Boulevard from R-2A to R-2 as well as a consideration to allow a conditional use permit for a child-care facility at the same location.
