The Conway City Council heard an appeal regarding the denial by the Planning Commission for the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.

At the June Planning Commission Meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny a request to rezone property located east of Padgett Road at the intersection of Spencer Lake Drive, south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, from agricultural to Planned Unit Development.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

