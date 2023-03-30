The Conway City Council met Tuesday and discussed an appeal request on the interpretation of the subdivision code requiring sidewalks.
The applicant, who is with the Cresthaven Subdivision Phase 4 on Harbelle Drive, requested an appeal of the interpretation of the sidewalk requirement from the subdivision code by the previous Director of Planning and Development James Walden.
The code in question requires sidewalks to be constructed within any new subdivision development and if sidewalks are not constructed and a waiver is granted, the developer must pay fees in lieu of the sidewalk construction.
The approved building permit site plans on Harbelle Drive did not reflect the addition of any sidewalks and instead had an open ditch cross section. Planning staff “inferred” that the applicant intended to pay the “in-lieu of” fees, according to what was discussed at the Planning Commission March meeting where the issue was first brought up.
Due to previous policy issues, two lots in the subdivision received a Certificate of Occupancy without properly being assessed fees.
The applicant was then billed $4,677 for the construction of a new home on Harbelle Drive and later received two additional invoices, each in the same amount, for two other properties on the same street.
The two additional homes on Harbelle Drive were nearing completion and neither were assessed in-lieu sidewalk fees at the time of permitting months earlier so the fees were not quoted with other contracts.
Currently, there are two homes that have been built on the property, five under contract and five lots not under contract, the applicant said.
Current Director of Planning and Development Kristifier Paxton gave the city council three options to vote on in order to address the issue.
Ultimately, council members decided to vote on the option that would waive the requirement for the applicant to construct or pay fees-in-lieu for the five homes currently under contact. The option would also refund the fees-in-lieu that were already paid by the applicant in order to achieve a Certificate of Occupancy. However, the applicant would still have to pay for the fees for the five lots not under contract.
“This would mitigate the adverse impact from the current clients already under contract,” a powerpoint on this option that was presented before the city council on Tuesday read. “This would not establish a precedent moving forward for other similar developments while addressing the invoicing error.”
This appeal was previously discussed at the March Planning Commission meeting where the commission decided to forward the issue to the city council for further review with concerns related to the inconsistent applicant of the code.
“That was the correct interpretation,” Alderman Shelley Mehl said on Tuesday. “I watched the Planning Commission that night and I kept thinking ‘no, it’s the right interpretation.’ There’s been mistakes made, I think, on the part of the city with this process.”
The city council voted in a six to one vote to waive the requirements for the five homes currently under contract, refund the fees-in-lieu that were already paid and uphold Walden’s interpretation of the code. Mark Ledbetter was the one vote against the motion.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said that processes have been put in place to make sure that situations like this won’t happen again.
The city council also approved:
A resolution to approve the Oak Street Corridor Plan as an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on Garland St. for expenses incurred by the City.
A consideration to approve a conditional use permit to allow an extermination service in an O-1 zone for property located at Diane Lane.
An ordinance to rezone property located at Prince Street, from R-1 to C-3.
An ordinance appropriating funds and waiving the competitive bid process for emergency building repairs for District Court.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds funds for the Conway Fire Department for repairs on Engine Six’s intake valves.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds for the Conway Fire Department to purchase propane.
An ordinance appropriating funds for a grant received from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for the Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad.
Castleberry also began the meeting by recognizing the Conway High School Girls’ Basketball Team for winning the 6A State Championship.
“They have done a tremendous job and have represented Conway High School, themselves, their families and the City of Conway,” Castleberry said.
