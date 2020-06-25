The Conway City Council declined to rezone a lot to allow for construction of a duplex during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
The lot, located at 1606 South Blvd., is currently zoned as R-2A. The lot owners wished to rezone the property as R-2 to build a duplex, as the lot’s size is too small to build a duplex by R-2A standards. Alderman David Grimes raised concerns about the rezoning of the lot and how it could affect the community.
“While probably not the worst thing in the world that could happen [in that community], I just hate to see that [duplex] be the first one and then the neighbors want one,” Grimes said. “And the next thing you know all these homes are gone and you have duplexes that went against the R-2A spirit in the beginning.”
Property owner Julie Kaylor attempted to ease Grimes’ concerns and said she had support for the rezoning and construction from both of the lot’s neighbors, as well as Central Baptist College’s property management team. She said she understood Grimes’ concerns but believed the duplex would be a successful addition to the area.
“While I absolutely understand the concern for that domino effect, we have support from our neighboring property owners that this [duplex] is going to be a lovely development for our area,” Kaylor said.
In the ensuing vote, the ordinance to rezone the lot failed 3-4, with Aldermen Mark Ledbetter, Shelia Isby and Mary Smith voting in favor and Aldermen Grimes, Shelley Mehl, Wesley Pruitt and Andy Hawkins opposing it. Alderman Theo Jones was absent from the meeting.
The council tabled discussion on amending the city’s sign ordinance to next month’s meeting.
Planning Director James Walden brought forward an amended ordinance to allow for LED fuel signs in other areas around Conway. Currently, LED fuel signs are only allowed within 1,000 feet of Interstate 40. Further, the current ordinance doesn’t place restrictions on size of the signs’ typeface.
In the ensuing discussion, Alderman Mehl raised concerns about the lack of previous discussion on the sign ordinance. Alderman Smith agreed and suggested they table the discussion until next month’s meeting. The decision to table the discussion passed 7-0.
In other business, the council approved the annexation of almost six acres of land and approved the lowest bid to begin Phase 1 of the Donaghey Avenue Improvement Project. The city also entered into contracts to acquire three properties as part of the Improvement Project. The City Council also passed a resolution to enter an agreement with Conway Corporation as part of the Markham Street Jump Start Phase 2 Project.
To watch the meeting, visit the Conway, Arkansas, City of Colleges Facebook page.
