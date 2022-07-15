The city of Conway hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for what is now known as Martin Luther King Jr. Square in Downtown Conway on Thursday.
The area, previously known as Markham Square, was named after and dedicated to Dr. King’s legacy and the legacies of many local African Americans who made history in Conway’s community. In order to pay tribute to these significant figures in the community’s history, there is a walkway located inside the park that consists of the names and the achievements of these individuals.
The 15 names embedded inside the park’s walkway were found as a result of an African American Historic Context Study conducted by the city.
The area where the park is located has significant historical ties to the African American Community in Conway. The Pine and Markham Street neighborhood “formed the heart of Conway’s African American community” and “was home to businesses owned by and serving the African American community,” according to the study. Some of these businesses included the Deluxe Diner, Mattison’s Shop, The Pine Street School Gym and Union Baptist Church.
Along with honoring the African American community in Conway, the park will help serve the city in other ways by helping to produce and maintain a healthy environment. The park will help to combat flooding in the area and will provide plants that will help to heal the surrounding areas with the use of rain gardens and bioswales. The park will also allow for larger gatherings in a public space.
The area where the park is located was previously the Conway Scrap Metal Yard until a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment was issued to the city in 2014.
When the city was provided with more funding from the EPA and Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in 2019, the area started to become what was known as the Markham Square Project before advancing further.
“We hope Martin Luther King Jr. Square brings people together. The area is envisioned as a place to loiter and congregate. It will become a place for gatherings, festivals and celebrations, as well as a respite from daily life. As any good public space, it will reflect the identity and culture of its surroundings,” Bobby M. Kelly III, city spokesman, said.
However, the park is meant to go beyond just being a place for people to gather. The city hopes that the historical context associated with the area will help to inspire members of the community.
“This park is a different kind of space. We want it to be embraced by the broader community and be seen as catalytic for development in the area. A type of development that pays respect to the community and honors those who live there now. These are all coordinated efforts for the revitalization of the area. This effort speaks to the importance of the neighborhood and the hope we have for the area,” Kelly said.
