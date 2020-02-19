The city of Conway started demolition of the fountain at Simon Park on Wednesday.
“The fountain is almost impossible to repair,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Physical Pant employees have had to check on it every single day. The rain made it overflow last week, and it burned out the pump.”
He said the fountain has leaked for years and the concrete on it has started flaking.
“The spalling concrete has created a hazard. The light fixtures can't be fixed,” he said.
Initially, the Conway Physical Plant had planned to replace the fountain with stamped concrete but officials are weighing its options before making final plans.
“Designs for the future of Simon Park will be presented to the city council at a later date,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said.
Kelly said that because Conway Corporation will be taking over the current City Hall, located next to Simon Park, for its Arnold Innovation Center, the city “hopes to partner with them to enhance Simon Park.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will update with more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.