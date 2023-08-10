The Conway City Council met Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting where a request to waive the 12-month waiting period for the resubmittal of a rezoning request for the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD) failed.
The PUD was previously denied at both the June Planning Commission Meeting and at the July City Council meeting, and would’ve been more than 11 acres and included a 63-lot single-family subdivision with reduced lot sizes. The proposed PUD would have featured a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and included views of Spencer Lake.
Reasons for the denial at these meetings from commissioners and aldermen were that the subdivision was not a proper fit for the area, that it would change the “aesthetic” of the area negatively and the large amount of complaints from nearby residents of the property.
With the denial at both meetings, Pennington Companies, the applicant of the PUD, has to wait 12 months before resubmitting its request again; however, it is allowed to request the city council to waive that requirement which must be met by a two-thirds majority vote.
The Conway Director of Planning and Development Kris Paxton said that in the recent years of the city council, similar requests have always been approved and that city staff couldn’t find any recent examples of it being denied.
Alderman Anne Tucker said Tuesday that until the something goes in the property, requests to put something in that area are not going to go away, but Alderman Cindy Webb said that there has been just too much backlash against the PUD.
“I’ve been hearing about this way too long,” Webb said. “So far I’ve not heard anything positive from people I’ve talked to about it.”
Tucker along with Aldermen Andy Hawkins, Shelley Mehl and Sheila Isby voted in favor of waiving the 12-month requirement while Webb along with Aldermen Mark Ledbetter and Theodore Jones Jr. voted against it. A two-thirds majority vote for this city council would require six votes in favor to pass. With only four aldermen voting to approve it, the request failed.
Alderman David Grimes was not in attendance at the meeting Tuesday.
Aldermen also held the first reading for impact fee agreements for both the Lands’ End Subdivision Phase Two and the Centerstone Subdivision Phase Four, Lot Eight. These two items will appear on the next City Council agenda for final approval of the impact fee credit agreement.
Agenda items that were approved by the city council include:
Four different resolutions requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on various locations for expenses incurred by the city.
A resolution to approve a corporate ground lease with MVV Partnership at the Conway Regional Airport.
An ordinance accepting and appropriating $364,410 in grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the runway rehab project at the Conway Regional Airport.
A resolution to approve a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for widening Highway 286 from Thomas G. Wilson to East German Lane.
An ordinance appropriating funds for the relocation of a sewer line for the Hogan Road and Highway 64 Intersection Improvement Project.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds for the Conway Fire Department.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
