The Conway City Council met Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting where a request to waive the 12-month waiting period for the resubmittal of a rezoning request for the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD) failed.

The PUD was previously denied at both the June Planning Commission Meeting and at the July City Council meeting, and would’ve been more than 11 acres and included a 63-lot single-family subdivision with reduced lot sizes. The proposed PUD would have featured a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and included views of Spencer Lake.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

