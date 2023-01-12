The Conway City Council denied Whataburger’s conditional-use request to allow the restaurant to build a location located on 2515 and 2505 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road during its regular meeting Tuesday.
After passing an ordinance to rezone property located at this location from O-3 and R-1 to O-1 by a six to one vote with council member Cindy Webb opposing, the city council had a lengthy discussion about approving a conditional-use permit for a Whataburger to come to Conway.
Landon Sanders, a representative for the popular fast food chain, said that Whataburger is contractually obligated to build 40 new restaurants across the state and that Conway was one of its first choices.
“These folks want to invest in Conway,” he said. “They want to be a community partner and we just have to give them the opportunity to do that.”
Of these 40 locations, Whataburger has already built a location in Fort Smith and are working on locations in Searcy and Little Rock as well. Sanders says that the Conway location will cost an estimated $3 million to build and will bring in, conservatively, $5 million in annual revenue to the city and “upwards” of 100 jobs to the community.
However, the Planning Commission previously denied the restaurant’s request to have its drive thru be open 24/7 and added a recommended condition that the restaurant could only be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. at this location. Sanders said that not having 24-hour service is a “deal breaker” for Whataburger since the company’s business model is that it is a 24-hour operation.
The reason many council members were concerned about the 24/7 operation of the business is due to the intended location’s proximity to residential areas.
“We would love to have Whataburger,” Alderman Andy Hawkins said. “I think they will be a great addition to our community, but I’m not for putting it that close to residential on a 24-hour situation.”
Taco Bell was referenced by some council members and other people in attendance at the Tuesday meeting for also being in the same area and being open 24/7, but some pointed out that the Taco Bell is surrounded by other commercial properties and not residents “trying to sleep at night.”
Neighbors of the intended location also voiced concerns about the 24/7 operation, including Rodger McDougal who owns a property on Farris Road where his two sons live.
“The noise and the 24/7 is very concerning,” he said. “I just don’t know, personally, if this is the best fit for that piece property.”
Another concern brought up by McDougal was the increase in traffic a Whataburger at this location would cause.
“Sometimes it takes us five to 10 minutes just to be able to get into our driveway right now with the traffic congestion there,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s got the potential to be a hot mess.”
Sanders acknowledged McDougal’s concerns and said that he and the company have tried to work with him during the process.
“We’ve done everything we can to be a good neighbor there to him,” Sanders said.
But McDougal wasn’t the only person Tuesday night who voiced concerns over the potential traffic increase in the area if the conditional-use permit was approved. Alderman Sheila Isby said that while she is a big fan of Whataburger, even stopping by every time she visits family in Louisiana, and has seen growing support online for the fast food chain to come to Conway, she also thinks that it would become a “hot mess” trying to turn in to Prince Street from Farris Road.
“I think there are probably other areas I would welcome Whataburger here,” She said. “I just don’t think this is the appropriate place for it.”
David Elrod, a real estate broker in Conway, said that it has been hard to find a site in Conway that’s as perfect as that location for Whataburger and that they’ve looked at locations, such as on Oak Street, but with no success.
“Every intersection has issues,” he said. “There’s not an intersection almost in America that doesn’t have issues, but all during the day you’re not going to have those same issues.”
Alderman Mark Ledbetter, while not being in favor of the 24/7 operation, voiced his support for the intended location.
“Something is going to go there someday,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, but it’s going to create traffic, whatever it’s going to be.”
Ultimately, the council members voted on the permit with 12 conditions recommended by the Planning Commission that included the 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. operating hours. Hawkins, Ledbetter and Theodore Jones Jr. voted in favor while Isby, Webb, Anne Tucker and Shelley Mehl voted against it, which made the conditional-use permit for Whataburger fail by a vote of 4 to 3. Alderman David Grimes was not in attendance Tuesday night to vote on the issue.
The city council also discussed an ordinance to appropriate $750,000 in funds to purchase artificial turf at Conway Station.
The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission delivered the $750,000 check for the turf to the city in November. Conway Station Park, located on Robins Street, has nine baseball fields, as well as a pond and a playground.
The ordinance was passed 7-0 and the city will now appropriate the check into the Conway Parks Department’s A&P miscellaneous account.
The city council also approved:
An endorsement of the local business Turbare Manufacturing’s participation in the Advantage Arkansas Program.
A resolution to enter into a partnership with Conway Corporation to apply for the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) for the first phase of a 69 kilovolt loop.
Private club permits for Los Gallitos de Faulkner, located at 1250 Old Morrilton Highway, and Malys Entertainment, located at 1355 East Dave Ward Drive.
An ordinance for the city to enter into an agreement with Central Arkansas Professional Surveying for an amount not to exceed $400,000 to complete the Conway Drainage Survey Project.
An ordinance for the city to purchase property located at 811 Court Street in the amount of $130,000 to address the downtown drainage issues as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Drainage Project.
An ordinance to rezone about 10 acres of land located on the eastern portion of 1150 Dave Ward Drive from I-3 to C-3.
An ordinance to accept the annexation of about six acres of land north of Highway 319. The Faulkner County Court annexed the land to the city in November.
A conditional Use request to allow a gas station at the new Harps location at 3200 Dave Ward Drive.
An ordinance amending the Conway Zoning Code for the purpose of regulating accessory dwelling units.
An ordinance amending the special provision and conditions applying to uses for hospital services in the Conway Zoning Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.