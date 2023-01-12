The Conway City Council denied Whataburger’s conditional-use request to allow the restaurant to build a location located on 2515 and 2505 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road during its regular meeting Tuesday.

After passing an ordinance to rezone property located at this location from O-3 and R-1 to O-1 by a six to one vote with council member Cindy Webb opposing, the city council had a lengthy discussion about approving a conditional-use permit for a Whataburger to come to Conway.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

