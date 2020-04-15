The Conway City Council met with the mayor and city department heads via a Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
The only action the council took was to set a special meeting, which will also be conducted via Zoom, for 6:30 p.m. April 21 to discuss planning commission items.
The council’s Zoom meetings are aired live on the city’s Facebook page and on Conway Corporation.
The mayor said the city implemented a spending freeze on March 1 and commended department heads for adhering to it.
Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham said that while it’s too early to know the lasting financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the city, he would rather err on the side of caution.
“We’re still early as far as knowing the financial impact,” Winningham said, noting he will receive sales tax figures toward the end of May. “Our reserves are as high as I’ve ever seen them working for the city of Conway. I think we’re positioned pretty well, but we will still need to tread lightly and adhere to the spending freeze for a pretty good while. All implications are that this financial impact is going to be pretty long lasting, probably up to a year.”
Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter said his department is still responding to calls but it has “scaled back” responding to general illness calls to help conserve personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We’re holding back, allowing MEMS to go on in. The reason we’re doing that is so we don’t run out of personal protective equipment,” he said. “If we went to every general illness call, we would likely be out in three weeks.”
Conway Police Chief Jody Spradlin said his department is doing everything that can be done over email and the telephone – such as emailing records and making reports over the phone – but the records department is still open and police are still patrolling.
“We have not reduced many services with the police department; the only two I can think of are the fingerprinting cards that we [did] on Fridays and our Drug Takeback program. Those have been suspended.”
Transportation Department Director Finley Vinson said the lighter traffic has helped his crews work in a timely manner and Van Ronkle was completed and reopened to thru traffic earlier this week.
He said crews are staying to 10 or fewer people at one site.
The mayor who, along with City Attorney Chuck Clawson and City Clerk Michael Garrett all sitting at least six feet apart, attended the Zoom meeting in council chambers at the new City Hall asked Executive Assistant Felicia Rogers to give an update on renovations of the building.
Rogers had some technical difficulties but said “The new City Hall going very well,” before her audio stopped working.
