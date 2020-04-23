The Conway City Council discussed the potential economic impact of COVID-19 on the city’s budget during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
The meeting was aired live on the city’s Facebook page and on Conway Corporation. All council meetings are open to the public.
Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham said the economic impact of the pandemic and subsequent closures will not be known until the city starts receiving the sales tax receipts from March and April, which he expects to receive from the state in June and July.
“We’re projecting our sales tax revenue could take about a half a million dollar hit, maybe a little more, depending on how things shake out,” Winningham said. “For our general revenue as a whole for the year, we could be looking at about three-quarters of a million dollars gap to try to fill with budget cuts or whatever means to come up with that.”
He praised Mayor Bart Castleberry for implementing a spending freeze the first week of March and department heads for adhering to it, noting that expenditures were down about $375,000 from this time in 2019.
“That’s a good sign,” Winningham said. “It shows our departments are complying with the spending freeze and trying to save as much money as we can.”
The mayor said department heads have been great about avoiding unnecessary spending.
“Other than personnel costs, if it’s not tires, batteries or fuel, we cut it out,” he said, noting that all departments have eliminated overtime and are instead having salaried employees “take up the slack” when needed.
Winningham said that although it appeared on paper as though the sanitation department’s spending was up from last year, that’s “due to capital purchases that were already in the pipeline before the COVID-19 shutdown.”
“Citywide spending is down, and we’re doing the best we can headed into these next few months,” Winningham said.
The mayor said the council would need to schedule a committee meeting once the pandemic was over and officials have a better understanding of the financial impact to see what needs to be done.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we finally reach the other side of this, whenever that is,” he said. “We may have to make some pretty tough decisions.”
Winningham said another financial concern was that Conway Corporation notified him it will take “a significant hit” this year due to factories being closed down and not using as much electricity as they usually do.
“Their initial projection is about $245,000 out of the $3.5 million budgeted revenue,” he said.
To view the meeting in full, visit the city’s Facebook page.
