The Conway City Council approved extending the citywide curfew for another 48 hours in a called Zoom meeting on Wednesday.
The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Mayor Bart Castelberry issued the initial curfew on Monday through an executive order, which expired at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The mayor told aldermen during the meeting that he recommended the council extend the curfew for at least another 48 hours but stressed that it had nothing to do with the behavior of the local protestors.
“The last two nights have been very peaceful. The protestors have been very respectful and that’s been [greatly] appreciated. This is really not in any way to reflect upon them,” Castleberry said. “Our biggest concern is some of the intel that Chief [Jody] Spradlin [of the Conway Police Department] gets with some of the perceived threats that are coming from other areas of the state and even out of the state. I want you to feel confident this is not directly related to our demonstrators here in Conway.”
The mayor said Conway Police Chief Jody Spradlin, City Attorney Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals agree with extending the curfew and again noted his appreciation of the peaceful protestors.
“I want to reiterate that it’s outside influences we are concerned about. The folks we have demonstrating on our street corner right now have picked up their trash, they have done everything the police department has asked them, they are staying safe. If anybody shows up and causes trouble in that group, they’ve been quick to point them out to the police department.”
After a brief discussion, the council voted unanimously to extend the curfew for 48 hours and to gauge on Friday whether they need to meet again to extend it through the weekend.
