The City of Conway held its second public information session on May 25 for the Ivy Ridge planned unit development (PUD) in order to inform the public on the development and hear community thoughts on the property.
Since the previous session held in April, the revised plan for the Ivy Ridge PUD will now include 63 residential lots with the only permitted use being that of single family detached homes. Originally, the plan was for a townhome development with 133 units, a 53 percent unit reduction from the original plan.
The PUD will also feature views of Spencer Lake and have direct access to the Woodrow Cummins Elementary School Campus.
Before the PUD can be approved, the Planning Commission will meet at its regularly scheduled meeting on June 20 to discuss the project. Before that meeting happens, residents of the surrounding area of the planned development, which will be located off of Padgett Road near Woodrow Cummins Elementary, were able to voice their concerns about the project.
Since the April public information session about the location, some of the concerned residents were happy with some of the changes, but still had plenty of objections.
“This is certainly better planned than what we saw the first time,” one resident said at the meeting. “I think some of the same concerns remain for a lot of us. There’s a certain kind of historic nature to where we are now.”
One common concern among the residents that attended the meeting last Thursday was about how small the lots and driveways would be in the proposed plan.
“There is a place for those, but not in West Conway,” one resident said. “That is not where that type of development deserves to be. I’m for that type, but we have nice homes.”
The applicant for the property who led the meeting said that the driveways were controlled by the city.
“If the city controls it, they’ve fallen off the wagon on these,” another resident said.
Similarly, some residents had concerns about the potential of having “cookie cutter houses” in the area.
“Conway is known as the City of Colleges,” one resident said. “Lately it’s been called the City of Colleges and Roundabouts. That’s okay, but if we keep letting these ‘cookie cutter houses’ be built every place they can put a house on, it’s going to be known as the City of Colleges, Roundabouts and Cookie Cutter Houses, and I don’t want that to happen.”
Another common concern among the people that attended the meeting was about the impact that the location would have on wildlife in the area. Specifically, some citizens felt the deer, hawks and other species in the area would be endangered by a larger population in the community.
The applicant did try to ease the concerns of the residents on that issue, but said that there wasn’t much the property could do to protect the wildlife.
“Conway is expanding,” he said. “I’m sorry it could present issues for wildlife, undoubtedly it will. I do appreciate your concern, I know that that’s a big issue. If this development goes through, I don’t think there’s a way that we can make it a safe haven for deers or hawks.”
Tom Wyatt, a lawyer representing a few of the families in the area near the planned development, said that some of the residents were also requesting a traffic study around the elementary schools during pick-up and drop-off times.
The two public information meetings that were held can be viewed in their entirety on the city’s YouTube channel. The June 20 Planning Commission meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be available to stream online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.