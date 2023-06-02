The City of Conway held its second public information session on May 25 for the Ivy Ridge planned unit development (PUD) in order to inform the public on the development and hear community thoughts on the property.

Since the previous session held in April, the revised plan for the Ivy Ridge PUD will now include 63 residential lots with the only permitted use being that of single family detached homes. Originally, the plan was for a townhome development with 133 units, a 53 percent unit reduction from the original plan.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

