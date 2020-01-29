The Conway City Council announced its intent to issue industrial development revenue bonds of up to $250 million for an industrial facility to be located at 1500 Lollie Road.
Conway Development Corporation Executive Vice President Jamie Gates explained this was “the first step in the process,” and details about the company were limited.
If the company decides to locate at the proposed site, the city would move forward with a resolution to issue bonds.
Gordon Wilbourn, financial adviser, said the action taken during Tuesday’s council meeting “lets the company know that you’re expressing your intent to assist in some incentives for this project,” he said noting it doesn’t obligate the city or the company to anything. He further explained that if the arrangement moves forward and the city passes the resolution for issuing bonds, it still is not financially obligated in any way.
“There is no liability on the part of the city,” Wilbourn said. “It allows the company to get some property tax abatement.”
This would be the largest issuance of industrial revenue bonds the city has done to date. Late last year, it approved up to $75 million in industrial revenue bonds for Structurlam, the treated timber facility that will open in the former Nucor facility in mid-2021.
While officials would not reveal the company that may be coming to Lollie Road in Conway, the mayor said that if it does, it would create “a significant number of jobs.”
The company was referred to as Delaware corporation and Gates said it is manufacturing-related.
“t’s good news because it’s the potential for new investment, new jobs,” Gates said.
Also Tuesday, aldermen approved the city applying for grants for the Salem Road Bridge project and the Kinley/Tucker Creek Trail extension project.
Purchasing Manager Jamie Brice said the Salem Road Bridge project is expected to cost around $2 million. She said the trail expansion “is on the very front end” so officials are still estimating costs but the city has a maximum match of $500,000 for it.
