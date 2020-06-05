The city of Conway will host a Community March for Equality at 2 p.m. Sunday. The community-based event will start at Rogers Plaza – by the fountain in front of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce – and participants will march to Simon Park, where there will be a short program.
Conway Diversity and Economic Development Director Shawanna Rodgers, who helped organize the event with the mayor’s office and a host of community stakeholders, said the event gives residents an opportunity “to stand in solidarity advocating for change.”
Organizers said they will adhere to the pandemic guidelines for gatherings in large, outdoor spaces and encourages everyone who comes to wear a mask.
“The city of Conway is actively committed to identifying and addressing the systemic racism in our nation. We will not be complicit in the city of Conway, we will be vigilant and deliberate to ensure those in our community do not face discrimination or injustice in any form,” organizers said.
