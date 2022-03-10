The city of Conway, engineering consultant company Garver and RDG Planning & Design will host an input meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Conway City Hall to discuss the redevelopment and improvement of Oak Street.
This open-house input meeting will be the start of a study done by the three parties to study the transportation, land use and urban design for the Oak Street corridor.
This study of Oak Street will extend from Harkrider Street to Hart Lane and will include its adjacent properties and the transitions to surrounding blocks.
Following the public input meeting, the steering committee will have five other meetings to further discuss the study. These meetings include a meeting to discuss the preliminary land-use concepts, a meeting to discuss the concepts and streetscape, two meetings to discuss the concepts and refinement and a final meeting to discuss priorities and implementing strategies of all concepts.
Garver will be in charge of collecting traffic data for nine intersections of Oak Street which include Oak Street at Harkrider Street, Oak Street at Ingram Street, Oak Street at Faulkner Plaza, Oak Street at I-40 SB Ramp, Oak Street at I-40 NB Ramp, Oak Street at Museum Road, Oak Street at Amity Road/Bob Courtway Drive, Oak Street at Elsinger Boulevard and Oak Street at East German Lane.
Garver will look at these areas during the morning and evening/night peaks to “document existing congestion and delay and identify existing deficiencies in the study area.”
The goal is for the project to be completed by the end of the year and to have a final presentation to the Planning Commission and City Council by either November or December.
