City intern earns scholarship

Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder (far right) and Hendrix College Career Services staffers J.J. Whitney (far left) and Tricia Burris (center left) present Alexis Carter (center right) with a privately-funded $500 scholarship for her work as an intern in Finkenbinder’s office.

 Submitted photo

A Hendrix College pre-law student recently received a scholarship from Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder, city officials announced via social media on Wednesday.

Alexis Carter, a senior at Hendrix, received a privately-funded $500 scholarship for “her exemplary work as an intern in the City Attorney’s Office,” city officials stated.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.