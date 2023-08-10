City intern earns scholarship

A Hendrix College pre-law student recently received a scholarship from Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder, city officials announced via social media on Wednesday.
Alexis Carter, a senior at Hendrix, received a privately-funded $500 scholarship for “her exemplary work as an intern in the City Attorney’s Office,” city officials stated.
“Alexis displayed great talent and ability in the field of law, worked with her fellow interns in completing an important research project on DWI recidivism and assisted attorneys and staff in public contacts and case preparation,” city officials stated via social media. “Her hard work and aptitude have set new standards of excellence for the internship program at the City Attorney’s Office.”
Finkenbinder and Hendrix Career Services staffers J.J. Whitney and Tricia Burris presented Carter with the scholarship.
City officials stated that her service to the city was “greatly appreciated.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
cabin.net.
