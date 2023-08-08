City leaders talk eclipse plans

Leaders from across the city of Conway came together on Monday afternoon to discuss public safety plans ahead of the total solar eclipse the city is in the path of on April 8, 2024.
City officials estimate anywhere from 50,000-200,000 tourists will come to Conway to witness the eclipse. With the expected influx in visitors, representatives from the Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, Conway Transportation Department, University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College met on Monday as part of months of work the city has already put in on preparing for the eclipse.
“Rest assured, public safety will be our top priority,” city officials stated via social media. “Our command staff will spend the coming months developing an action plan to help deliver a safe and enjoyable environment for the people of Conway and our out-of-town guests.”
Previously, representatives of Conway visited Greenville, South Carolina, in May to learn more about best practices in handling an eclipse event. Greenville and its emergency management department handled an increased number of tourists during a total solar eclipse event in 2017.
While no events have been announced yet, city officials stated via social media that they expect “several events throughout the city” on April 8, 2024, adding that “we plan on releasing our plans to the public after they’re finalized sometime in October or November.”
One social media user questioned the need for a public safety plan for the eclipse. In response, city officials stated that “because a solar eclipse is a relatively rare special event, it can generate large volumes of traffic and people for which state, county and local governments will need to prepare.”
“Many people are interested in experiencing a solar eclipse firsthand, even if they do not live near its path,” city officials stated. “Thus, in addition to increased traffic and potential safety impacts caused by people traveling to experience the solar eclipse, a variety of additional local activities, festivals and events may also be scheduled to coincide with the eclipse that cause additional impacts.”
The total solar eclipse is expected to occur around 2 p.m. April 8, 2024. Cities from Texarkana to Jonesboro are in the path of the eclipse – the first to traverse Arkansas since 1918.
A partial eclipse is expected to traverse Conway later this year on Oct. 14. That eclipse is predicted to begin in the city around 10:30 a.m. and conclude around 1:30 p.m., estimates provided by the Arkansas Natural Sky Association read. During the partial eclipse, Conway is estimated to have a maximum amount of coverage of just over 66 percent.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
