City leaders talk eclipse plans

City leaders came together on Monday to discuss public safety plans ahead of the total solar eclipse the city is in the path of on April 8, 2024. 

 Submitted photo

Leaders from across the city of Conway came together on Monday afternoon to discuss public safety plans ahead of the total solar eclipse the city is in the path of on April 8, 2024.

City officials estimate anywhere from 50,000-200,000 tourists will come to Conway to witness the eclipse. With the expected influx in visitors, representatives from the Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, Conway Transportation Department, University of Central Arkansas and Hendrix College met on Monday as part of months of work the city has already put in on preparing for the eclipse.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.