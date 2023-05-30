The Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has recognized the City of Conway for their efforts in local government web transparency.
In an awards ceremony at the UCA College of Business on Tuesday, ACRE Director Jeremy Horpedahl awarded the City of Conway a plaque to commemorate the city finishing in the top-three of the state in ACRE’s bi-annual report on city and county government web transparency. City of Conway Communications Coordinator Bobby Kelly III was on hand at the ceremony to accept the award.
“This award is a symbol of recognition, but it also carries a responsibility,” Kelly said in his remarks after accepting the award. “It reminds us that our work is not yet done, that there are still challenges to be conquered and new horizons in terms of transparency and accountability to be explored.”
The award being a source of pride for city officials, Kelly said they’re now even more motivated to build on their current efforts to be transparent.
“This award has already motivated us, but it will motivate us [even more] to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible and to continue pushing the envelope regarding government communication, accountability and transparency,” Kelly said.
Conway was one of two cities in the state to meet all the criteria for transparency in ACRE’s report, Horpedahl said. Alongside the City of Fayetteville, Conway met ACRE’s requirements for fiscal transparency, political transparency and administrative transparency.
“When we started this in 2018, of the 75 counties in Arkansas, only eight or nine had their budgets online ...” Horpedahl said. “Today, all 75 counties in some form have their budgets online.”
15 total cities finished with perfect scores in fiscal transparency, including Conway and Vilonia, ACRE’s 2023 report read. Three cities, including Conway, had perfect scores in political transparency. 13 other cities finished alongside Conway with perfect administrative transparency scores. 2023 was the first year ACRE analyzed Arkansas cities for web transparency.
“We noticed that two cities had everything already that we were going to include in the index,” Horpedahl said, referencing Conway and Fayetteville. “They published everything online that we were looking at.”
A third city, Springdale, also received an award at Tuesday’s ceremony. Springdale met the report’s criteria in two of the three sections.
The top three counties in the state for web transparency also received awards on Tuesday. Benton, Craighead and Washington Counties all received recognition at the ceremony. Faulkner County finished just outside the top three in the 2023 report, scoring a .905 out of a possible 1.0 in overall transparency. That mark is best to be tied for fourth in the state.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
