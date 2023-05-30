The Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has recognized the City of Conway for their efforts in local government web transparency.

In an awards ceremony at the UCA College of Business on Tuesday, ACRE Director Jeremy Horpedahl awarded the City of Conway a plaque to commemorate the city finishing in the top-three of the state in ACRE’s bi-annual report on city and county government web transparency. City of Conway Communications Coordinator Bobby Kelly III was on hand at the ceremony to accept the award.

