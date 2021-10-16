The City of Conway has started a survey asking members of the public in and around Conway to voice their opinions on the public art needs for the community for the development of the Conway Public Art Master Plan.
The Conway City Council approved $50,000 earlier this year to team up with Designing Local, a women-owned business that is “dedicated to helping communities connect people to place through culture.”
The Conway Public Art Master Plan’s goal is to increase the social, economic and cultural values of the city.
“The Conway Public Art Master Plan will help integrate and unite our City together through defining and projecting our values and unique qualities to the immediate region and the world beyond our borders,” the plan’s website says. “Our plan will create a roadmap for how we strategically enhance and activate our community’s public realm with public art in a way that celebrates Conway’s spirit and artistic expressions.”
Citizens that want their voices to be heard about the public art in the city can fill out a survey created by the City that asks the public questions such as “what is unique about Conway?” and “how can public art serve Conway in the future?” The survey can be accessed on the City of Conway’s Facebook page.
Throughout the month, the city will be in Information gathering and research mode, which this survey is a part of. Next month’s focus will be community engagement while the community presentation of the final Public Art Master Plan won’t be until July 2022.
