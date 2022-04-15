As part of the Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area's ongoing efforts to assist businesses in resolving the issue of having multiple job vacancies in the Central Arkansas Region, they have partnered with the City of Conway to host the 2022 Conway Career Expo on Wednesday, May 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Conway Expo Center.

Employers who want to participate in the job fair should register as soon as possible by visiting https://forms.gle/TgYqMGRMUDui9E4f7. Employers will be able to connect with all job seekers and perform on-the-spot interviews, and the best part is that this event is completely free to participate.

This job fair will include over 1000+ job opportunities from various industries in the Central Arkansas Region. Employers will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

1. Alamitos Arkansas Group

2. Amazon

3. ARDOT

4. Arkansas Department of Transportation

5. Arkansas Federal Credit Union

6. Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub

7. Army National Guard

8. Baptist Health Arkansas

9. BEI Precision

10. BelFlex Staffing

11. Career Staffing Services Inc.

12. Centennial Bank

13. Crow Group Inc.

14. David's Burgers

15. DeWafelbakkers

16. Dillard's Fulfillment Center

17. Easterseals Arkansas

18. Edward Merida

19. First Service

20. Fureigh Inc

21. Independent Case Management

22. Johnson Regional Medical Center - Senior Care

Unit

23. Kiko's Kountry RV

24. Kindred at Home Community Care

25. L'Oreal

26. Palco

27. Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc.

28. Plastic Ingenuity

29. Popeyes

30. RedStone Construction Group

31. SCHNEIDER

32. SFI of Arkansas, LLC

33. South Central Pipe Trades

34. Southeastrans

35. Southern Administrative Services

36. Structurlam

37. Tokusen

38. TURNING POINT | Adult Behavioral Health

39. University of Arkansas Community College at

Morrilton

40. US Army and US Army Reserves

41. USA

42. Waffle House

43. WIS International

This will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with employers and learn more about the various job opportunities available in the area. Attendees will also be able to leave a lasting impression on employers by engaging with them in person.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/workforceAR

For more information regarding this event please reach out to please contact Megan Ridenhour at 501.730.9885 or Megan.Ridenhour@arkansas.gov.

