As part of the Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area's ongoing efforts to assist businesses in resolving the issue of having multiple job vacancies in the Central Arkansas Region, they have partnered with the City of Conway to host the 2022 Conway Career Expo on Wednesday, May 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Conway Expo Center.
Employers who want to participate in the job fair should register as soon as possible by visiting https://forms.gle/TgYqMGRMUDui9E4f7. Employers will be able to connect with all job seekers and perform on-the-spot interviews, and the best part is that this event is completely free to participate.
This job fair will include over 1000+ job opportunities from various industries in the Central Arkansas Region. Employers will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:
1. Alamitos Arkansas Group
2. Amazon
3. ARDOT
4. Arkansas Department of Transportation
5. Arkansas Federal Credit Union
6. Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub
7. Army National Guard
8. Baptist Health Arkansas
9. BEI Precision
10. BelFlex Staffing
11. Career Staffing Services Inc.
12. Centennial Bank
13. Crow Group Inc.
14. David's Burgers
15. DeWafelbakkers
16. Dillard's Fulfillment Center
17. Easterseals Arkansas
18. Edward Merida
19. First Service
20. Fureigh Inc
21. Independent Case Management
22. Johnson Regional Medical Center - Senior Care
Unit
23. Kiko's Kountry RV
24. Kindred at Home Community Care
25. L'Oreal
26. Palco
27. Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc.
28. Plastic Ingenuity
29. Popeyes
30. RedStone Construction Group
31. SCHNEIDER
32. SFI of Arkansas, LLC
33. South Central Pipe Trades
34. Southeastrans
35. Southern Administrative Services
36. Structurlam
37. Tokusen
38. TURNING POINT | Adult Behavioral Health
39. University of Arkansas Community College at
Morrilton
40. US Army and US Army Reserves
41. USA
42. Waffle House
43. WIS International
This will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with employers and learn more about the various job opportunities available in the area. Attendees will also be able to leave a lasting impression on employers by engaging with them in person.
Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.
Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/workforceAR
For more information regarding this event please reach out to please contact Megan Ridenhour at 501.730.9885 or Megan.Ridenhour@arkansas.gov.
