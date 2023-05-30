The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) announced that the local nonprofit has completed the first of 10 houses for the CoHO Hope Village.
Hope Village is a housing initiative created by CoHO with the goal of addressing homelessness in Faulkner County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) announced that the local nonprofit has completed the first of 10 houses for the CoHO Hope Village.
Hope Village is a housing initiative created by CoHO with the goal of addressing homelessness in Faulkner County.
“We are very excited to see the completion of this first home in partnership with Conway Second Baptist Church and Faulkner County government,” Phil Fletcher, CoHO CEO, said. “This first home as well as the additional nine homes will be beautiful examples of private and public partnerships.”
Each home in Hope Village will offer affordable housing and create an environment that would allow struggling individuals to flourish and focus on their transition to independent living.
Hope Village will also serve as a blueprint of how communities can address homelessness in a holistic manner where residents are able to not only survive but thrive as they work toward achieving their goals, Fletcher said.
The nonprofit held an open house event last week where members of the community were invited to tour the newly-completed first home and get the opportunity to witness the impact these homes would have on low-income and at-risks individuals and families in the area.
Members of the Faulkner County Quorum Court, whom CoHO said was crucial in aiding with the construction of the village through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, also attended the open house where they showed support for the efforts being made by CoHO.
“Funding from the American Rescue Plan is meant to help communities recover from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and become more resilient against future public health crises,” Justice of the Peace Tyler Pearson said at the open house. “Supporting the CoHO Hope Village initiative to provide transitional housing options for individuals facing homelessness will achieve exactly that and serve our county for years to come.”
CoHO said that Hope Village is anticipated to be fully completed by the fall of this year and will begin taking applications for residents shortly after the completion.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.