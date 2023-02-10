The Simmons First Foundation has awarded Conway-based nonprofit The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) a $15,000 grant, CoHO announced in a news release on Wednesday.

CoHO will use the grant “for the continuation and improvement” of their academy, the news release read. Projects the grant will help complete include the construction of a new playground and procuring STEM-focused curriculum that improve math literacy.

