The Simmons First Foundation has awarded Conway-based nonprofit The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) a $15,000 grant, CoHO announced in a news release on Wednesday.
CoHO will use the grant “for the continuation and improvement” of their academy, the news release read. Projects the grant will help complete include the construction of a new playground and procuring STEM-focused curriculum that improve math literacy.
“We are very thankful for Simmons First Foundation’s support of CoHO Academy,” Executive Director of CoHO Phillip Fletcher said, per the news release. “These funds will be critical in supporting the educational development of Conway students who attend CoHO Academy and provide recreational equipment which will have a community-wide impact on Robins Street.”
Lead Instructor for CoHO Academy Ikina Kanu said the grant will allow the nonprofit to continue “instilling hope.”
“CoHO Academy seeks to bring a holistic approach to traditional after-school programs,” Kanu said. “Our interpersonal capabilities allow us to instill hope in our students through mentorship and personal development. Receiving this grant allows us to continue instilling hope in our community through specialized curriculum and playground equipment that encourages safe and organized exploration.”
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, CoHO received a grant worth $113,000 last September from the Arkansas Out of School Network. That grant helped create five new jobs at CoHO and a new curriculum for the academy.
