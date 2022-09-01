The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), a nonprofit based in Conway, has received a $113,000 grant from the Arkansas out of School Network to help with the nonprofit’s after school program.

CoHO has partnered with both the Arkansas out of School Network and Arkansas State University for the 2022-2023 school yea. The grant CoHO received will assist in the creation of five new jobs for the CoHO Academy and the development of a completely new curriculum for the next school year.

