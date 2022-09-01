The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), a nonprofit based in Conway, has received a $113,000 grant from the Arkansas out of School Network to help with the nonprofit’s after school program.
CoHO has partnered with both the Arkansas out of School Network and Arkansas State University for the 2022-2023 school yea. The grant CoHO received will assist in the creation of five new jobs for the CoHO Academy and the development of a completely new curriculum for the next school year.
The CoHO Academy is the nonprofit’s free after school program for kindergarten through eighth grade that runs all through the school week from 3-6 p.m.
This grant will allow for the CoHO Academy to offer personal development, arts and STEM classes to its curriculum.
“CoHO Academy aims to create an environment where kids can learn how to be successful in life, both at home and in school,” Tara King, CoHO community director, said. “CoHO seeks to fill learning gaps, on a personal level as well as academically.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
