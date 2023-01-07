The City of Conway is now accepting nominations for multiple different positions on different city wide boards and commissions, the city announced in a recent news release.
The Conway Planning Commission has one position open for nominations for a new commissioner that will serve until the end of 2025. The Commission reviews changes to zoning, subdivision and other planning-related ordinances and develops master plans for growth and development in Conway. Additionally, the commission reviews and approves subdivisions and repeats of land.
“They will become part of the ten person Planning Commission which hears requests and makes recommendations to the City Council concerning zoning, conditional uses, annexations and the moving of buildings,” the news release from the city read. “Past members of the Planning Commission that have been off the Commission for at least five years may be nominated.”
The Planning Commission typically meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.
The Historic District Commission has two open positions to become members of the board.
“Members shall demonstrate a positive interest in historic preservation, architecture, history, urban or regional planning, building rehabilitation, real estate, or preservation or conservation in general,” the news release read.
The Historic District Commission typically meets on the fourth Monday of each month.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board has three positions open for nomination to be members of the board.
The goal of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board is to help keep Conway a bicycle-friendly and walk-friendly community and to keep the city “a community that seeks to achieve the federal and state goals of the Safe Routes to Schools program.”
This board typically meets on the third Thursday of every month.
The final board open for nominations is a two-year term on the Public Art Advisory Board. Nominees for this board should have a positive interest in art and be willing and able to participate in meetings with the board and other local community events.
The art board typically meets at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Those who are interested in any of the open board or commission positions may be self-nominated or be nominated by another person by submitting a nomination form to Felicia Rogers at felicia.rogers@conway arkansas.gov or Denise Hurd at denise.hurd@ conwayarkansas.gov. They can also drop off the form at the City Municipal Building at 1111 Main Street during regular business hours.
Nominations forms can be found on the city’s website. The deadline to apply for nomination is Jan. 16.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.