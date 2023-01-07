The City of Conway is now accepting nominations for multiple different positions on different city wide boards and commissions, the city announced in a recent news release.

The Conway Planning Commission has one position open for nominations for a new commissioner that will serve until the end of 2025. The Commission reviews changes to zoning, subdivision and other planning-related ordinances and develops master plans for growth and development in Conway. Additionally, the commission reviews and approves subdivisions and repeats of land.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

