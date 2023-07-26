The Conway City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday where aldermen voted to pass a noise ordinance for data centers within the city of Conway.
The special meeting was called due to a state law related to data centers going into effect on Aug. 1, and the city wanted to get ahead of it.
The ordinance passed Tuesday, which the city worked with the municipal league to create, adopted rules and regulations concerning noise attenuation of data centers and to prevent noise disturbances.
According to an ordinance, a data center is defined as a “facility constructed and operated that is engaged in storage, management, processing and transmission of digital data,” which include cryptocurrency mining data centers.
The reason for the ordinance is due to the noise and “low-frequency hums” from the cooling systems and generators that are required to operate such data centers that create a noise disturbance for those that live near it.
One Conway resident on Tuesday spoke to the council talking about noise issues that people close to a crypto mining data center in Bono have been experiencing.
“It is ridiculous,” he said. “They have it right next to a home. She has an autistic son, and he is in fits all the time because it overstimulates him.”
According to the ordinance, property owners and operators of data centers in Conway would be required to notify all residents within a half-mile radius of the centers about the intention to construct a data center on said property.
The property owner must then conduct a sound study of the baseline sound levels of the data center which must be performed by a third-party acoustic engineer.
The ordinance requires that the sound levels of the data centers are not allowed to be higher than 65 dBa during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 55 dBa during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. measured at the property line of the receiving property.
If the data center is found to have broken these noise levels, anyone having ownership of the property would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and any offending party would be punished by fine of $1,000.
City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder said Tuesday that he is not aware of any existing data center in the city limits that this ordinance would affect, but it will still apply to any data center that may be constructed in the future.
The ordinance was passed by the city council by vote of six to zero. Aldermen David Grimes and Anne Tucker were absent from the meeting.
Similar noise ordinances related to data centers have already been passed throughout Faulkner County, including by the Faulkner County Quorum Court and the Vilonia City Council.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
