The city of Conway is working on bringing a public-transit system to the city for residents.
Conway’s proposed program would look similar to Rock Region Metro, which is a public company that carries 2.5-million passengers in the Pulaski County area.
In a phone interview, Bobby Kelly III, communications coordinator for the city of Conway, explained the city would first implement the Micro Transit Pilot Program before bringing a permanent transit system to the city. Kelly said that the Micro Transit Pilot Program would be used by the city to gauge demand and collect data. The information gathered from the Micro Transit Pilot Program would be used to determine whether the city will expand or disband the service.
For the city to start the Micro Transit Pilot Program, the Conway City Council will need to approve the move.
Alderman David Grimes, who represents Ward 1, indicated that he will vote in favor of bringing a public-transit system to Conway.
“Currently we have transportation money available from the federal government that we’re not able to utilize, because we don’t have our our own transportation system, and the grants not big enough to start our own from scratch,” Grimes said. “So I think it makes a lot of sense to use the Rock Region Metro system to kind of start a pilot program for us and figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
The funding for the proposed public-transit system will be paid for by the federal government, and therefore won’t require a tax increase or new taxes on Conway residents.
Tab Townsell, Metroplan executive director and former Conway mayor, explained that requiring local governments to match funds was a roadblock he faced during his tenure.
“Our city council at the time determined not to expend money, because there was a lot of local match required to get into the transit business from scratch,” he said. “We had to buy our own buses, build the maintenance facilities and hire the personnel. While there was a big jolt of money we could get on an annual basis, it was going to require a lot of local management.”
If the city were to create a public-transit system, Diane Newton, University of central Arkansas vice president of finance and administration, doesn’t foresee budget cuts to shuttle services provided by UCA.
“UCA is pleased the city is moving forward with this transit project and we look forward to meeting with them to see how the plans may benefit our students,” Newton said via email. “We hope it will provide more flexibility for them to move around the city, especially those with limited personal transportation options. At this time, there are no plans to modify the UCA shuttle services.”
One of the groups of students who would benefit from a public-transit system are international students.
Philip Bailey, associate vice president for International Education and Engagement, believes public transit could help alleviate transportation issues international students face.
“The more creative students find a friend with a car and my office does provide shuttle services for shopping and different excursions and that’s all paid for by international student fees,” Bailey said. “So there is transportation on a weekly basis but it’s limited. You don’t get to go to the bank when you want to, you go when the shuttles running. You don’t get to go to Walmart when you want to. So for courses, if anybody makes an assignment that says well drive to this location and do this, that’s not so easy for international students.”
To get an idea of how the program would work and its pricing, visit Rock Region Metro’s website at https://rrmetro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.