Conway City Council held a special meeting last week to review the five-year contract for the ambulance service in Conway where the council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Bart Castleberry to negotiate a contract with Pafford EMS.
Pafford, based in the Hope, Arkansas, will replace Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) as Conway’s ambulance provider starting March 1.
“MEMS has been a tremendous asset to Conway the entire 18 years they’ve been here,” Castleberry said. “They have good people, they’re a professional service and we appreciate the job they’ve done.”
Originally, the meeting was supposed to just be Pafford and MEMS giving a presentation to the council, which Pafford did, and then the council would vote at the next regular City Council meeting. However, MEMS sent a message to Alderman Mark Ledbetter – who is in charge of a task force that Mayor Castleberry put together that includes medical professionals, the Conway Fire Department, and representatives of Conway Regional and Baptist Health – notifying him that they would be unable to attend.
Pafford informed the board that while their equipment is ready to go, they need time to get their staff up and make sure everyone is comfortable with dispatching. While Pafford CEO Jamie Pafford-Gresham said that the March 1 start date was “more than doable,” the council still agreed it should go ahead and vote on a motion for a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a negotiation with Pafford to get them started as soon as possible.
“Team Pafford is honored to be able to serve the citizens of Conway and Faulkner County in this capacity,” the company said.
Pafford EMS ambulances will be located inside Conway Fire Station in order to improve the response time to medical emergencies.
Pafford is currently hiring for their upcoming Conway location. To apply, visit the website at www.paffordems.com and select the careers tab.
