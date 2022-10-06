Conway officials have announced 18 new openings on seven local boards and commissions for 2023.
Anyone interested in applying for an open board or commission position may be self-nominated or nominated by someone already on the board/commission. They must live within the city limits of Conway or the Conway territorial jurisdiction and willing to attend all meetings that the respective board/commission has.
The Conway Planning Commission has two open spots, each serving a five-year term.
“They will become part of the ten person Planning Commission which hears requests and makes recommendations to the City Council concerning zoning, conditional uses, annexations, and the moving of buildings,” a news release stated. “The Commission also reviews changes to the zoning, subdivision, and other planning related ordinances develop master plans for the orderly growth and development of the City of Conway, and reviews and approves subdivisions and replats of land.”
The Planning Commission usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
“Past members of the Planning Commission that have been off the Commission for at least five years may be nominated,” the release read. “The nominating committee of the Planning Commission will schedule interviews with each nominee. The nominating committee will then make recommendations to the full Planning Commission, which will then make recommendations to the City Council.”
The Airport Advisory Committee has two open positions each serving a four-year term, and one of the positions must be a licensed pilot.
“City Council created this board to provide advice and guidance to the Mayor, Airport Manager, and the Council on airport management, operations & facilities,” the release read.
The Airport Advisory Committee typically meets at 3 p.m on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board has three positions open, each serving a three-year term.
One of the open positions is for a Bicycle Advocacy Organization member while the other two are for general bicycle representatives.
“The mission of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board is to work with the City of Conway to recommend ways the city can remain an official Bicycle-Friendly Community as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, an official Walk-Friendly Community as designated by the UNC Highway Safety Research Center and the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center and a community that seeks to achieve the federal and state goals of the Safe Routes to Schools program,” the release stated.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board typically meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
The Conway Tree Board also as three available positions each serving three years, and one of the positions must be a professional horticulturist.
“This board was created to assist the community and preserve and enhance the natural beauty of Conway, protect the health and safety of the residents of Conway, and protect the environment by providing the development of a Community Forest Management Plan for the regulation of the planting, maintenance, removal, and protection of trees on public property within the City of Conway,” the release read. “The Tree Board is responsible for the annual Arbor Day festival held in Laurel Park.”
The Conway Tree Board typically meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
The Historic District Commission has three available positions, each serving a three-year term.
“Members shall demonstrate a positive interest in historic preservation, architecture, history, urban or regional planning, building rehabilitation, real estate, or preservation or conservation in general,” the release reads.
The Historic District Commission typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month.
The Public Art Advisory Committee has four open positions, each with a term that has yet to be determined.
“The Public Art Advisory Committee was created to ensure the continually developing and updating of the implementation of public art,” the release read. “Each member shall demonstrate a positive interest in the field of art and will be willing to participate in board meetings, local community events, etc.”
The Public Art Advisory Committee usually meets at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
Lastly, the Robinson Cemetery Board has one available position that serves a five-year term.
“The Board is currently looking for someone interested in helping to preserve local history at the Robinson Cemetery located in the Historic Pine Street Neighborhood,” the release stated. “Board members are sometimes asked to go into the field to show visitors around, but duties are otherwise related to the general operation of the facility. The Robinson Cemetery Board establishes policies and assists the cemetery’s upkeep and record preservation.”
The Robinson Cemetery Board usually meets quarterly or whenever it is necessary to discuss operations within the Robinson Cemetery.
The nomination form is available at www.cityofconway.org.
The deadline to apply for a position is Oct. 31, and those interested can email their applications to Felicia. Rogers@conwayarkansas.gov, Denise.Hurd@conwayarkansas.gov or drop off a nomination at the drop box in front of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.