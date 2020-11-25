The city of Conway will apply for a Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) grant from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to develop a drainage study of downtown Conway.
City officials are accepting written comments through Nov. 30. Comments can be mailed to Leigh Pool, CAPDD, P. O. Box 300, 902 N. Center St., Lonoke, AR 72086.
The grant application can be viewed at the Central Arkansas Planning and Development office.
Anyone with questions may contact Pool at 501-676-2721 or leigh.pool@capdd.org.
For more information, visit https://conwayarkansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.