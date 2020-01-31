City officials will host a pair of workshops regarding a Historic District Preservation Plan in an effort to get input from the public.
The first meeting, which will focus on giving a progress update and soliciting resident input, will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The meeting will feature a presentation followed by facilitated discussion with those in attendance,” City Planner James Walden said. “We want to hear input from everyone. It’s critical that the voice of residents, developers, and community stakeholders is included in this plan.”
Walden said the planning department has been working with consultants on research to help develop the plan.
“The consultants are seeking input on which parts of the community are in most need of historic preservation and ways the city’s historic preservation program can help these areas,” Walden said. “We are seeking ideas on ways to incent historic preservation and encourage infill development in our historic neighborhoods like Old Conway.”
A second meeting, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chamber of Commerce, will include a presentation from the consultants on draft concepts of the plan and a summary of their recommendations.
The city started working on the Historic District Preservation Plan last fall after receiving a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and National Park Service.
The final plan “will propose ideas to guide the city’s preservation program over the next 10 to 20 years,” therefore officials said it is crucial to receive as much public input as possible.
For more information, call the planning department at 501-450-6105.
