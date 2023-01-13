The city of Conway’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March is scheduled to relaunch in 2024.
Jeffrey Moncrease – A P.E.S.E. of the Dream Coalition Network, sponsor of the MLK event and other community social activism promoting events – said the city needs volunteers to make next year’s MLK March “bigger and better.”
Anyone interested in volunteering may sign up to do so from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the Faulkner County Library.
Although there will be no march this year, the public is invited to celebrate MLK Day at a carnival from 11-12:30 p.m. Monday at the Hendrix Wellness Center. Mocrease said there will be games and other family-friendly activities that are free and open to the public.
On Feb. 1, the city of Conway will unveil and dedicate a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the MLK Park on Markham Street at noon. The public is invited to the event.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
