The city of Conway has called a special election for the proposed Conway Community Center and the Conway Soccer Complex.
The Conway Community Center would be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area, and the Conway Soccer Complex would be on 54 acres adjacent to Curtis Walker Park and Theodore Jones Elementary School on Museum Road.
Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays Feb. 1-7 at the Faulkner County Courthouse. There will be no early voting Saturday or Sunday.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 8, at the McGee Center, 3800 College Ave. and Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road.
“All eligible voters residing in the Conway city limits will be eligible to cast their vote at any [polling] location,” the Notice of Election reads in part.
Conway’s Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham told the Log Cabin Democrat the vote would be to refinance existing advertising and promotions (A&P) revenue bonds and would not change the current tax rate.
“The upcoming vote would be to refinance existing A&P revenue bonds, with no change to the tax rate. The A&P tax will remain in effect even if the vote fails,” Winningham said. “So either way, there will be no change to the existing tax rate in Conway. What the vote would do is extend the term that our bonded debt is outstanding. Current bonds are scheduled to pay off in 2028 … if this passes, it will extend that date out as far as 30 years.”
The bond is expected to generate around $30 million for the facilities.
Community Center features
Indoor pool area:
Eight-lane, 25-yard pool.
Deck seating.
250 spectator seats.
Two lap lanes.
Bubble bench.
Vortex.
Play feature.
Water bucket drop.
Indoor spaces:
Gymnasium with eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball/badminton courts and indoor track.
Five party rooms.
Cafe and storage.
Three multipurpose rooms.
Fitness center.
Park and recreation offices.
Community lounge.
Youth and kids lounge.
Outdoor pool area:
Lazy river.
Tot pool.
Five water slides.
Play feature with slide.
Vortex.
Climbing wall.
Tanning edge.
Bubble bench.
Crossing activity.
Soccer Fields Project features:
10 lighted fields.
More than 620 parking spaces.
Restroom/concessions.
Playground.
Splash pad.
Pavilion.
Walking trail.
The proposed ordinance for the special election reads in part: “the issuance of the City’s capital improvement bonds in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $27,300,000 (the “Community Center Bonds”) for the purpose of financing the Community Center Project, and the issuance of the City’s capital improvement bonds in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $5,500,000 (the “Soccer Field Bonds”) for the purpose of financing the Soccer Fields Project.”
The ordinance pledges “all of the proceeds” from the 1 percent tax upon gross receipts from the sale of prepared food and beverages originally levied by ordinance O-05-98 and “75 percent of the proceeds” of the 1 percent tax upon gross receipts from the sale of prepared food and beverages originally levied by ordinance O-05-97 to the payment of the bonds.
For more information about the election including a sample ballot, visit conwayarkansas.gov/vote.
To watch a video demonstration of the proposed projects, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ijj3omTG7M.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
