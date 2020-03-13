Decisions have been made by Conway officials to cancel several upcoming events and close certain areas to help alleviate the spread of COVID-19.
"As you all know, our country is facing a crisis right now with the COVID-19," mayor Bart Castleberry said during a news conference via Facebook with Conway Corporation CEO Bret Carroll on Friday. "I want to start out by saying there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the city of Conway. That being said, I want you to know what we’re doing as a city.”
Castleberry told viewers that in regards to the three essential city services — police, fire and sanitation — nothing has changed.
"All three of those departments are up and running, all personnel are on duty and should something change, they all have contingency plans in place," he said. "Rest assured that those three services will constantly be manned and staffed and up and running."
Apart from those three, the mayor did say the city was making a few changes to other departments, including parks and recreation.
Effective immediately, all sports tournaments including soccer, baseball and volleyball, would be canceled.
"Anything that uses any of our parks ... those are going to be closed to the general public," Castleberry said.
In addition, the following will be closed through April 12:
McGee and Sports Centers, the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds, Don Owen Complex, the tennis center, Conway Station Park, City of Colleges Park, Curtis Walker Park, Airport Park, and Beaverfork Ballfield.
All events scheduled up to April 12th in Simon Park and Rogers Plaza are canceled.
"Whenever we are ready to open those back up, well let everyone know," Castleberry said.
He also added the way the permit department will function here on out has changed and advised developers or builders to ask their plumbing, electrical contractors, etc, to contact inspectors via FaceTime rather than in-contact meetings.
Carroll said Conway Corp has also received calls from worried customers, but wanted to, first of all, mention how thankful he was to be under a mayor who was a first responder himself, trained for times like this.
“Being in the city of Conway, I feel real comfortable about that, puts my mind at ease to know that he’s thinking about those things in terms of a first responder," Carroll said.
Moving on, he said Conway Corp plans for events like this all the time, recalling how prepared they were when the bird flu hit in 2006.
"Long story short, I wouldn’t worry about water, I wouldn’t worry about electric, I wouldn't worry about telecommunications, I wouldn’t worry about wastewater," Carroll said. "We have a mission to provide essential services to our citizens of Conway and that’s what we’re prepared to do. There is no indication at all that this event is going to impact the needed services that we provide our customers."
Both encouraged local residents to stay up-to-date via social media.
“Don't forget, wash your hands," Castleberry said. "Thank you."
While there have been zero positive cases reported for COVID-19 in Faulkner County, the state overall has seen a total number of nine presumed cases just this week — reported in Saline, Jefferson, Grant and Pulaski counties.
More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the U.S., and at least 41 deaths had been linked to the virus.
“First want to say that since yesterday, we have three new cases that have tested presumptive positive in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference Friday. "Two of those in reference to a couple that had been traveling. The other one is of unknown origin. There’s no travel history. That is of concern."
Hutchinson did note that all nine have been confined to the central Arkansas, geographical area, which should "be emphasized."
The governor officially declared the pandemic a public health emergency this week and President Donald Trump labeled it as a national emergency as well.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow the situation as new updates are made available.
