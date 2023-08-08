The Conway City Council will consider a request to waive the 12-month waiting period for the resubmittal of a rezoning request for the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD) at Tuesday’s meeting.
At the June Planning Commission Meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny the rezoning request for the Ivy Ridge PUD.
The PUD would have been more than 11 acres and included a 63-lot single-family subdivision with reduced lot sizes. The proposed PUD would have featured a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and included views of Spencer Lake.
Two public information meetings were held in April and May for the PUD. From these meetings, the applicant, Pennington Companies, made several revisions to the original plan to address safety, traffic, drainage and parking concerns from the public as well as concerns over detention pond safety.
At the June Planning Commission meeting, city staff recommended approval of the subdivision, stating that the rezoning would provide a compatible use of the property and would not likely harm any adjacent property. The seven commissioners who voted against the PUD, however, said that the subdivision was not a proper fit for the area and that it would change the “aesthetic” of the area negatively.
Pennington Companies and the company’s attorney, Landon Sanders, then filed a request to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision with the city council at the July meeting, stating that the Planning Commission “relied upon factors that are inappropriate for zoning decisions.”
Ultimately, aldermen voted 7-1 to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the request for the Ivy Ridge PUD.
On Tuesday, aldermen will hear from the applicant who is requesting to waive the year-long waiting period requirement for the resubmittal of the request.
The zoning code prohibits a rezoning application within one year from the effective date of final denial action unless authorized by the City Council by a two-thirds vote.
If approved by a two-thirds majority, the applicant must adhere to all applicable rezoning requirements such as applications, fees and public notice requirements, according to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
After all submittal requirements are met, the item would be heard by the Planning Commission and if approved there, the rezoning will be forwarded to the City Council again for consideration.
The staff recommends that the city council approve the request.
Aldermen will also hold the first reading for impact fee agreements for both the Lands’ End Subdivision Phase Two and the Centerstone Subdivision Phase Four, Lot Eight. These two items will appear on the next City Council agenda for final approval of the impact fee credit agreement.
The city council will also discuss:
Four different resolutions requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on various locations for expenses incurred by the City.
A resolution to approve a corporate ground lease with MVV Partnership at the Conway Regional Airport.
An ordinance accepting and appropriating $364,410 in grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the runway rehab project at the Conway Regional Airport.
A resolution to approve a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for widening Highway 286 from Thomas G. Wilson to East German Lane.
An ordinance appropriating funds for the relocation of a sewer line for the Hogan Road and Highway 64 Intersection Improvement Project.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds for the Conway Fire Department.
