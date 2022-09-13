The Conway City Council will discuss looking for a new water source for the city and other areas of both Faulkner County and Conway County during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The problem with the current water source, Brewer Lake, is that both Conway Corp – which provides water for all of Conway and other parts of Faulkner County – and the Conway County Regional Water Distribution District – which provides water for all of Conway County – use it to bring water to their customers.
The need for water from all of these areas will exceed the capacity that Brewer Lake can hold by the year 2037, according to the agenda documents.
“It is necessary to have water available from different sources in anticipation of adverse consequences,” the agenda said.
The Conway City Council believes the city needs to start looking for a new water source now due to the fact that the construction of a new water source would take multiple years to complete.
Creating a new water source will also have other benefits other than just providing water to the residents of Faulkner and Conway counties. A new water source would create another recreational resource for the people of Arkansas and beyond as well as provide a new habitat for aquatic and terrestrial species such as the Indiana Bat which moves through Arkansas during migration season, agenda documents stated.
The city council will also discuss accepting $481,835 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Community Development Block Grant.
Most of the money from this grant will go toward an overnight emergency shelter project while the rest will provide transportation services for the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, the Faulkner County Council on Aging and the Independent Living Services.
The city council will also discuss:
A resolution for Conway Corp to accept a $1,210.50. donation from Stephens Real Estate Investments LLC in support of downtown beautification.
An ordinance appropriating $47,687 for a T-Hanger Construction at the airport and $500,000 for the purchase of aviation fuel for resale.
An ordinance appropriating $100,000 to replenish the Conway Police Department’s fuel budget.
An ordinance appropriating $45,870 for the Conway Fire Department to use for repairing an engine that was in a wreck.
An ordinance for the Conway Fire Department to purchase one rescue pumper unit and one pumper unit.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
