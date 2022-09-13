The Conway City Council will discuss looking for a new water source for the city and other areas of both Faulkner County and Conway County during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The problem with the current water source, Brewer Lake, is that both Conway Corp – which provides water for all of Conway and other parts of Faulkner County – and the Conway County Regional Water Distribution District – which provides water for all of Conway County – use it to bring water to their customers.

