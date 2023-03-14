The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday where aldermen will discuss the submission of the 2023 Action Plan and Budget for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
According to agenda documents given to the Log Cabin Democrat, the intention of the City Council is to allocate CDBG funds in order to prioritize activities that would benefit low- to moderate-income families and “eliminate slum and blight.”
If approved, the budget for the 2023 Action Plan for the CDBG program will be $476,652 with 65 percent of that money going toward the Overnight Emergency Shelter; 20 percent going to administration costs, which includes salary, benefits, training, office supplies, travel, equipment, software and more; and 15 percent going toward other services. These costs are subject to change by the Conway Housing Authority.
The 15 percent going toward other services includes $15,000 for the Faulkner County Council on Aging, $15,000 for the Independent Living Services, $15,000 for the Boys and Girls Club, $15,000 for the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, $6,497.80 for Bethlehem House and $5,000 for Milestones.
The council will also discuss an ordinance to appropriate funds for the Pompe Park Phase II Project for Conway Parks and Recreation.
In November of 2021, the council approved Crafton Tull & Associates for the project. In July of 2022, it included Veteran’s Plaza into the project with JCI Construction selected as the lower bidder for the Plaza.
If the council approves the ordinance on Tuesday, $817,392 will be allocated from the Advertising and Promotion funds for JCI Construction and $15,000 for Crafton Tull & Associates for a total of $832,392 for the project.
Other items on the agenda include:
An ordnance to appropriate $207,357 in insurance proceeds for the Conway Fire Department for repairs on an engine that was in a wreck.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 1612 Hardy St. in the amount of $115.85 for expenses incurred by the city.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
