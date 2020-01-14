The Conway City Council will discuss buying property, accepting bids, a private club permit and more during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Judge “Jack” Roberts District Court Building.
The meeting is open to the public and will not be preceded by a committee meeting.
Aldermen will discuss buying property at 1114 and 1116 Gum St. for $165,000.
They will also discuss accepting two bids. One is bid from Shields and Associates in the amount of $215,000 for the addition of a new Pre-manufactured metal building addition, new air compressor and relocation of existing air compressor for improvements at the recycling center.
The other is a $40,000 bid from Soward Contracting Services Inc. “for the demolition of flood-prone structures along Sugar Creek,” according to the agenda packet.
The council will discuss a private club permit for O’Malley’s Irish Grill located at 803 Harkrider St.
“This approval does not authorize the operation of a private club within the City of Conway but does function as an authorization to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division,” the ordinance reads in part.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
