The Conway City Council is set to discuss the levying of the millage rate of the volunteer property tax for multiple government organizations at its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Operating under Arkansas Code 26-73-202, the city council will discuss the levying of the milage rate of the volunteer property tax for the City of Conway Animal Shelter, the City of Conway Public Recreation and Playgrounds, the City of Conway Cemeteries, the City of Conway Police Officer Pension and Relief Fund, the City of Conway Fire Fighters Pension and Relief Fund, the City of Conway Paid Non-Uniformed Pension and Relief Fund and the City of Conway General Fund Revenue.
If approved, the city of Conway Animal Welfare Shelter’s collected tax will be fixed and levied at the rate of .2 mills on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property. The City of Conway General Fund Revenue will be fixed and levied at the rate of .3 mills on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property while all the other organizations up for discussion will be fixed and levied at the rate of .4 mills on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property.
If approved, according to the law, the Faulkner County Quorum Court will be authorized to discuss this at its next regular meeting in November, currently scheduled for Nov. 7.
The city council will also discuss an ordinance to appropriate funds receive from Metroplan for the Northwest Arkansas Study Tour in which the city of Conway recently participated.
The purpose of the tour was for Metroplan to educate decision makers in central Arkansas on design elements and amenities that would create a regional bike and pedestrian greenway system.
For their participation, Metroplan promised to reimburse each city involved a $5,000 reimbursement subsidy and this ordinance would accept that reimbursement if approved.
The City Council will also discuss:
A resolution expressing the city of Conway’s willingness to utilize federal aid Surface Transportation Block Program funds for the Northwest Trail Phase One Design Project.
An ordinance approbating reimbursement funds from various entries for the City of Conway Police Department.
Resolution setting a public hearing to discuss the closing of Court Z Street located on Lot 24 Round Mountain Subdivision for Nov. 8.
Consideration to approve nominations for new Civil Service Commission members of Eric King and Dennis Moore.
Three resolutions requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to certified lien against real property as a result of the incurred expenses by the city of Conway.
A resolution authorizing Mayo Bart Castleberry to enter into a contract with S7 Tactical for training facility use for the Conway Police Department.
