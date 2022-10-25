The Conway City Council is set to discuss the levying of the millage rate of the volunteer property tax for multiple government organizations at its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Operating under Arkansas Code 26-73-202, the city council will discuss the levying of the milage rate of the volunteer property tax for the City of Conway Animal Shelter, the City of Conway Public Recreation and Playgrounds, the City of Conway Cemeteries, the City of Conway Police Officer Pension and Relief Fund, the City of Conway Fire Fighters Pension and Relief Fund, the City of Conway Paid Non-Uniformed Pension and Relief Fund and the City of Conway General Fund Revenue.

