The Conway City Council is set to discuss approving an application for Nando’s Mexican Restaurant to apply for a private club permit at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Nando’s Mexican Restaurant, located on 955 Covington Way in Conway, has provided all the required information in the permit application process and has met all of the standards set forth by the city council, according to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
If the city council approves of Nando’s apply for the permit at the Tuesday meeting, it does not authorize for the Mexican restaurant to begin operations of a private club. It only gives the restaurant authorization to apply for the permit through Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
If the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division approves the restaurant’s application, then Nando’s can begin private club operations.
City council will also discuss two rezoning requests at the Tuesday meeting.
One of the ordinances is to rezone about 1.87 acres located on the north side of Old Morrilton Highway between the Salem Road and Friendship Road intersections from a Two Family Residential District to a General Office District. The other is to rezone about .56 acres located on the south side of Pike Ridge Road from an One Family Residential District to a Highway Service and Open Display District.
Both of these rezoning ordinances were discussed at the May Planning Commission meeting and were unanimously voted to forward to the city council with recommendation of approval.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers of City Hall at 1111 Main St. All council meetings are open to the public.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
