The Conway City Council will discuss rezoning 55.16 acres located at the southeast corner of the intersection of East Dave Ward Drive and Thomas G. Wilson drive from A-1 and C-3 to Planned Unit Development (PUD) at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. There will not be a committee meeting beforehand.
Holloway Engineering, Surveying, & Civil Design, PLLC of Maumelle requested the rezoning to allow “for the future construction of a large mixed use entertainment development hosting retail sales, office, restaurants, hotels, event and entertainment centers, a central plaza, and multi-family residential use,” according to agenda documents. The development would be called the Maly District.
Included in the proposed Maly District is a 28,000-square-foot event center and a 55,000-square-foot entertainment/bowling center, a 480-unit multifamily residential development and food truck court.
The Conway Planning Commission on Sept. 20 unanimously approved the project going to the city council with a recommendation for approval.
The council will also discuss other rezoning for areas on Donaghey Avenue, Fifth Street and along Bill Bell Lane and Stanley Russ Road.
Other items on the agenda include:
An ordinance accepting and appropriating grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Conway Regional Airport.
A resolution to apply for an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant for the Transportation Department.
A resolution to approve professional services for the Oak Street Corridor Study for the Transportation Department.
An ordinance appropriating funds from Govdeals.com for the Transportation Department.
An ordinance authorizing the addition of an additional personnel position for the Transportation Department.
Consideration to approve the nomination of Canton Ford for the Tree Board.
To view the agenda in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
To watch the meeting remotely, go to the city’s Facebook page at Conway, Arkansas City of Colleges.
