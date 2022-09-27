The Conway City Council will discuss approvals for spendings for various entities in the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
One of the spendings on the agenda includes the City of Conway Department of Sanitation’s need to purchase a new crawler dozer for the city’s landfill.
The Sanitation Department needs the new dozer in order to replace its 2012 John Deere 950J which has over 15,000 hours of use at the landfill.
If approved by the city council, the Sanitation Department will spend $452,602.95 to purchase a John Deere 850L from Stribling Equipment, LLC.
The Conway Police Department is also requesting funds to purchase a live scan fingerprint system for the department.
The fingerprint system would cost about $20,787 and will replace the current outdated model that CPD currently has. The new equipment will meet the new requirements for it. The $20,787 also includes service needs with in-state technicians.
CPD is also requesting the disposal of multiple seized assets which include a 2008 Ford Focus, a 2007 BMW, a 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2012 Toyota Rav4, a 2003 Ford F-150, 30 pieces of silver and six pieces of gold.
If approved, these items would be removed from CPD’s inventory listing. The vehicles would be sold through an auction on publicsurplus.com.
The Conway Fire Department are also asking for $40,000 to replenish its fuel expense account due to a shortage in funds for the remainder of the year.
The Conway City Council will also discuss:
An ordinance to rezone 1.28 acres of property located at Lower Ridge Road from A-1 to R-2A.
An ordinance to rezone 2.02 acres of property located at Westin Park Drive from O-2 to R-1.
An ordinance to amend zoning code Article 901 to clarify the review procedures for rezoning and conditional use permit applications.
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department.
The council will hear a service update from Pafford Medical Service during a committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. Both are open to the public.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
