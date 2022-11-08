The Conway City Council will discuss transferring funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to go toward the remodel of the Overnight Emergency Shelter Project during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has an estimated total of $108,343.05 in unspent funds from their past CDBG activities for this year. The CDBG activities this year either fell under budget or were not used.
Due to this, the money will be reallocated to the remodel of the Overnight Emergency Shelter Project to help with the costs associated with completion of the shelter.
“It is the intention of the City Council of the City of Conway to allocate CDBG funds in such a manner that the maximum feasible priority is given to activities which will benefit low to moderate income families,” the proposal reads in part.
If the city council approves this resolution Tuesday, there will be a 30-day comment period, a public hearing and it will need to also be approved by HUD before the $108,343.05 can be used for the Overnight Emergency Shelter.
City council will also discuss appropriating funds for the annual Shop Secure program for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
CPD is requesting $60,000 in overtime funds for the program in order to help increase police presence in all shopping areas throughout Conway during the holiday season. CPD hopes this will provide a safer shopping experience for Conway shoppers.
There will also be a public hearing held at the start of the Tuesday meeting to discuss the closing of Court Z Street on Round Mountain Subdivision.
City council will also discuss:
An ordinance to approve an amendment to the existing use of the public right-of-way and franchise agreement for services by Unite Private to provide telecomission services for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center on Ledgelawn Drive.
An ordinance approving the City Attorney to seek condemnation for the Lower Ridge Rd. Realignment Project.
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall and is open to the public.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
