The Conway City Council will discuss transferring funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to go toward the remodel of the Overnight Emergency Shelter Project during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has an estimated total of $108,343.05 in unspent funds from their past CDBG activities for this year. The CDBG activities this year either fell under budget or were not used.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.