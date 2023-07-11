The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday where aldermen will hear an appeal from Penning Companies in reference to a recent denial of the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD).
At the June Planning Commission Meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny a request to rezone property located east of Padgett Road at the intersection of Spencer Lake Drive, south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, from Agricultural to Planned Unit Development.
The PUD would’ve been a 63-lot single-family subdivision with reduced lot sizes that included a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and include views of Spencer Lake.
While city staff did recommend approval of the subdivision, stating that the rezoning would provide a compatible use of the property and would not likely harm any adjacent property, the seven commissioners who voted against the PUD stated that the subdivision wasn’t a proper fit for the area and that it would change the “aesthetic” of the area in a negative way.
Another reason the Planning Commission denied the rezoning request was because of the overwhelming backlash against the project from people who live in the surrounding area.
“In my time on the Planning Commission, if you take all of the emails combined for any other thing we have been asked to consider, it does not overcome the number of emails that we’ve received of the number of people that are not for this,” Planning Commission Chairman Rebekah Fincher said at the June Planning Commission Meeting.
However, in Pennington Companies’ request to appeal, sent to Conway Planning Director Kris Paxton by the company’s attorney Landon Sanders, the company said that the requested rezone aligned with the city’s comprehensive growth plan and that the company believed that the PUD was an appropriate use of the land.
“The Planning Commission, in their rationale for their decision-making, relied upon factors that are inappropriate for zoning decisions,” Sanders said in the letter to Paxton.
The goal of the PUD, according to Pennington Companies, is to create more affordable housing in Conway to an area that currently doesn’t have any.
“We believe we need affordable housing in all corners of the city,” the company said on Facebook.
For Tuesday’s City Council meeting, aldermen can either upheld the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the application or overturn the decision and approve the application.
Aldermen will also discuss an ordinance appropriating funds for the Lake Conway Master Plan Development.
Last month, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced plans to begin renovations of the Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir which would include replacing the lake’s aging spillway, which will be the largest lake renovation project in the agency’s 108-year history;
According to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Conway would like to engaged the Ecological Design Group to design and plan services for Lake Conway which would include shoreline development that would align with the scheduled Lake Conway Improvements to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for the city.
The master plan would also include connecting the trail system to the proposed Connect Conway greenway plan.
If approved, $45,000 would be approbated for the project.
Aldermen will also discuss:
The second reading of an ordinance to approve the proposed electric rate adjustment for Conway Corporation following a public hearing.
An ordinance appropriating funds for the Community Development Block Grant Program Year 2023.
An ordinance approving the revision of NET Metering rules for Conway Corporation.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on multiple locations for expenses incurred by the City.
An ordinance appropriating funds received from Gov Deals for the Conway Airport.
A resolution approving the request to apply for the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program for Salem Road Bridge Project for the Transportation Department.
A resolution approving the use of Federal-aid Highway Infrastructure Program funding for the College Avenue Bridge Project for the Transportation Department
A consideration to approve an Impact Fee Credit for Lands’ End Subdivision.
An ordinance to rezone property located at 1700 South Boulevard from R-2A to R-2.
A consideration to approve a request to allow a conditional use permit for property located at 1700 South Boulevard for a childcare facility.
An ordinance appropriating funds for Cybersecurity tools and services for the IT Department.
An ordinance approving the reclassification of a position and personnel change within the District Court.
A consideration to approve entering an agreement for School Resource Officers with Conway Public Schools.
A resolution to allow entering into an agreement with AT&T for 911 upgrades for the Conway Police Department.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. A committee meeting to hear an update from Rock Region Metro will precede at 5:30. Both meetings will be in City Council Chambers at City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public.
