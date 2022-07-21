The city of Conway will hold a public input meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 to discuss a drafted sign ordinance.
The sign ordinance was tabled at the Conway Planning Commission meeting on Monday after multiple businesses spoke out against some of the things addressed in the drafted ordinance.
“We would like to see sign companies have some input,” Andrea Holt, the general manager at Little Rock Conway Sign Company, said Monday. “We have a unique perspective and knowledge about the sign business.”
Members of the public, as well as local business owners, are encouraged to attend the meeting to voice their opinions over the ordinance.
The drafted sign code addressed multiple issues that have been brought to the city of Conway’s attention with the current sign code and addresses the recent Supreme Court case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which clarified when cities can impose content-based restrictions on temporary signage.
Some of the changes to the sign code included a ban on building new billboards within the city limits as well as a ban on string lights arounds windows, such as the ones seen on some vape shops in the area.
James Walden, city planner, said on Monday that the reason for this specific ban is due to the city receiving multiple complaints about the aesthetic of these string lights; however, this ban was met with some pushback from some members of the planning committee.
“It just feels like a major overreach that we’re telling people how they can decorate the inside of their businesses personally,” Laura King, Planning Commission secretary, said Monday.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers in City Hall.
