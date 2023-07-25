The city of Conway announced Monday that a special city council meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon in order for aldermen to consider an ordinance adopting rules and regulations concerning noise attenuation of data centers and to prevent noise disturbances.
The special city council meeting will be held at noon Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Conway City Hall and will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Conway Corporation channel 22.
According to an ordinance, a data center is defined as a “facility constructed and operated that is engaged in storage, management, processing and transmission of digital data,” which include cryptocurrency mining data centers.
The reason for the ordinance is due to the noise and “low-frequency hums” from the cooling systems and generators that are required to operate such data centers that create a noise disturbance for those that live near it.
“The city finds that the public interest is served by the prevention of unreasonable noise emanating externally from the Data Centers and the provisions of this Ordinance are enacted for the purpose of preserving and protecting the public health, safety, welfare and property of the citizens of Conway, Arkansas,” documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
If the ordinance is passed on Tuesday by the city council, property owners and operators of data centers in Conway would be required to notify all residents within a half-mile radius of the centers about the intention to construct a data center on said property.
The property owner must then conduct a sound study of the baseline sound levels of the data center which must be performed by a third-party acoustic engineer.
The ordinance requires that the sound levels of the data centers are not allowed to be higher than 65 dBa during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 55 dBa during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. measured at the property line of the receiving property.
If the data center is found to have broken these noise levels, anyone having ownership of the property would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and any offending party would be punished by fine of $1,000.
Similar noise ordinances related to data centers have already been passed throughout Faulkner County, including by the Faulkner County Quorum Court and the Vilonia City Council.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.