The city of Conway will host a mass vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Don Owen Sports Center after receiving 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic will be by appointment only and is open to anyone eligible under 1A, 1B or 1C guidelines. To schedule an appointment, go to conwayarkansas.gov and click on the COVID-19 information tab at the top of the page.
Anyone who is unsure if they are eligible can find out by clicking on the tab that says “More information here” on the sign-up sheet.
Along with the clinic sign-up, a fact sheet about the vaccine and an immunization consent form that can be printed and completed to bring to the clinic are available on the site. Copies of these will also be available onsite Saturday.
The clinic is possible through a partnership with Conway Regional, Baptist Health and Smith Family Pharmacy.
The Don Owen Sports Center is at 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway.
